10.18.2025: Sporting JAX vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC - Game Highlights
Published on October 18, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Sporting Club Jacksonville YouTube Video
Sporting JAX's Ashlyn Puerta scored her league-leading seventh goal for a late equalizer in the 1-1 draw against Tampa Bay Sun FC after Sydny Nasello put the visitors on the board in the first half.
Gainbridge Super League Stories from October 18, 2025
- Puerta's Late Goal Earns Sporting JAX Point against Tampa Bay Sun FC - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- Lewis Scores off the Bench as Brooklyn FC Falls 2-1 to Carolina Ascent - Brooklyn FC
- Carolina Ascent Collect Road Win, Beats Brooklyn FC 2-1 - Carolina Ascent FC
- Record-Breaking State Fair Clásico: Club América Femenil 3, Dallas Trinity FC 1 - Dallas Trinity FC
- DC Power FC Hosts Spokane Zephyr FC on Sunday - DC Power FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sporting Club Jacksonville Stories
- Puerta's Late Goal Earns Sporting JAX Point against Tampa Bay Sun FC
- Sporting JAX Returns Home to Host Tampa Bay Sun FC
- Sporting JAX Takes Down DC Power FC with Help of Parks
- Sporting JAX Seeking Vengeance on Road against DC Power FC
- Sporting JAX Defender Georgia Brown Called up to Scotland Women's National Team