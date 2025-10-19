10.18.2025: Sporting JAX vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC - Game Highlights

Published on October 18, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Sporting JAX's Ashlyn Puerta scored her league-leading seventh goal for a late equalizer in the 1-1 draw against Tampa Bay Sun FC after Sydny Nasello put the visitors on the board in the first half.







