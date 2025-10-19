10.18.2025: Brooklyn FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC - Game Highlights

Published on October 18, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC YouTube Video







Goals from Brianna Martinez and Jill Aguilera earn Carolina Ascent FC the 2-1 win against Brooklyn FC after Sofia Lewis scored for the home team in the second half.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from October 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.