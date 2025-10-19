10.18.2025: Brooklyn FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC - Game Highlights
Published on October 18, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Brooklyn FC YouTube Video
Goals from Brianna Martinez and Jill Aguilera earn Carolina Ascent FC the 2-1 win against Brooklyn FC after Sofia Lewis scored for the home team in the second half.
