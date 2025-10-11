10.10.2025: Charlotte Independence vs. AV Alta FC - Game Highlights

Published on October 10, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence YouTube Video







Goals from Alexis Cerritos and Christian Ortiz were not enough to complete AV ALTA FC's comeback effort as the Charlotte Indepedence earned a 3-2 win at American Legion Memorial Stadium thanks to goals from Jon Bakero, Christian Chaney and a stoppage-time winner from Juan Moreno.







