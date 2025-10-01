10.1.2025: Union Omaha vs. Portland Hearts of Pine - Game Highlights
Published on October 1, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Prosper Kasim nets second-half winner in Union Omaha's 1-0 victory against Portland Hearts of Pine at Werner Park, extending Owls' unbeaten streak to eight consecutive matches.
