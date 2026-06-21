06.20.2026: Richmond Kickers vs. Fort Wayne - Game Highlights

Published on June 20, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Fort Wayne FC YouTube Video







First-half goals from Jack Thomas and Taig Healy extended Fort Wayne FC's unbeaten streak to 10 straight matches with a 2-0 win at City Stadium against the Richmond Kickers, stretching the host's winless streak to five.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 20, 2026

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