06.20.2026: Richmond Kickers vs. Fort Wayne - Game Highlights
Published on June 20, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Fort Wayne FC YouTube Video
First-half goals from Jack Thomas and Taig Healy extended Fort Wayne FC's unbeaten streak to 10 straight matches with a 2-0 win at City Stadium against the Richmond Kickers, stretching the host's winless streak to five.
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United Soccer League One Stories from June 20, 2026
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