Fort Wayne Football Club, Ruoff Mortgage Hold Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium

Published on July 7, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Fort Wayne FC News Release







Fort Wayne Football Club and Ruoff Mortgage held a ribbon-cutting ceremony before Saturday's match to celebrate the formal grand opening of Ruoff Mortgage Stadium, the state-of-the-art facility at 6411 Bass Road that is the largest outdoor venue in Northeast Indiana.

In attendance were Fort Wayne FC Majority Owner Mark Music, Ruoff Mortgage President Blake Music, Ben Burkle of Greater Fort Wayne, and various members of the club and stadium staff. They cut the ribbon in front of the new scoreboard, which is the second widest in the state of Indiana, and then the club defeated the Spokane Velocity 3-0 in front of a crowd of 4,493 on the Fourth of July.

"Hopefully this is the beginning in terms of us establishing a beachhead location where people can come together," Mark Music said. "They can forget about their problems in their life and join as one, root for the club.

"We'll have all kinds of other things that we're going to do, that we're going to hopefully have people gathering for, (such as) weddings, concerts, business functions, festivals, all kinds of stuff. Over the next two or three years, you'll see a number of events where we're doing something other than playing soccer."

For now, soccer has been the only attraction at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium and it's been a big one. Fort Wayne FC is 3-0-4 playing at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium, though capacity at the stadium had been limited due to construction prior to Saturday.

Ruoff Mortgage Stadium is a 100% privately funded project that didn't cost a cent of taxpayer money.

"One of the things that I would like, and I kind of commented on it early, is it would be nice that when people come through those gates that there's no politics involved," Mark Music said. "Even if they've got differences day-to-day with their political views and stuff, I hope that we come in here and kind of come together and then there's a kind of a higher overarching piece of that."

Ruoff Mortgage and Fort Wayne FC came to a multiyear naming-rights partnership agreement for the stadium in April.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 7, 2026

Fort Wayne Football Club, Ruoff Mortgage Hold Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium - Fort Wayne FC

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