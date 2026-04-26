04.25.2026: FC Tulsa vs. One Knoxville SC - Game Highlights
Published on April 25, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
One Knoxville SC YouTube Video
Johan Garibay made three saves in a penalty shootout to lead One Knoxville SC to a 3-2 victory from the spot against FC Tulsa at ONEOK Field after the sides had played to a 1-1 draw in Group 3 of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup on Saturday night.
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