04.25.2026: Chattanooga Red Wolves SC vs. Corpus Christi - Game Highlights

Published on April 25, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Corpus Christi FC YouTube Video







Blake Bowen's stunning strike in the 7th minute proved to be the winner as first-year expansion side Corpus Christi FC earned a 1-0 victory over Chattanooga Red Wolves SC at CHI Memorial Stadium in Group 3 play of the opening round of the Prinx Tires USL Cup.







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