Palma Delivers as RiverDogs Lean on Early Lead to Take Series over Drive

News Release

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Left fielder Alexander Palma went 3-for-4 with three RBI's and his first home run of the season as the Charleston RiverDogs leaned on a six-run third inning to take the finale of the series on Sunday afternoon, 8-5, over the Drive at Fluor Field.

The Guarenas, Venezuela native collected two of his three hits in the six-run outburst in the third as Charleston batted around to jump out to an early 7-0 advantage. The RiverDogs (37-37, 3-1) collected five hits in the inning, including Palma's two RBI single to centerfield to cap off the big crooked number that matched Charleston's season-high in runs in a single inning.

Right fielder Isiah Gilliam put Charleston on the board in the first, rocketing his eighth home run of the season onto the top of the monster in left. The one out solo shot made it 1-0 RiverDogs, part of a two-hit day for the Atlanta, Ga. native.

Centerfielder Estevan Florial stayed hot, collecting at least a hit for the 17th time in his last 19 games with a two RBI single in the third. Donny Sands also added a run with a run-scoring double in the frame.

Greenville (42-31, 1-3) started to chip away in the third, tallying a run each on an RBI fielder's choice hit into by Tyler Hill and an error, one of three by Charleston in the game, committed by Mandy Alvarez when a ball off the bat of Lorenzo Cedrola rolled under his glove at third.

An error again led to the Drive's surge in the fourth. A two-out blunder by shortstop Diego Castillo on a rushed throw pulled Brandon Wagner off the bag at first, allowing Carlos Tovar to reach and left fielder Tyler Spoon (single) to score and make it 7-3.

Spoon would come around to score again after singling to lead off the sixth, scoring on a one-out base hit by first baseman Mitchell Gunsolus.

Greenville made it a two-run ballgame in the seventh. After shortstop Santiago Espinal reached on an infield single, lefty Phillip Diehl walked back-to-back men to load up the bases. Matt Frawley entered and got an out on a fielder's choice that scored a run before striking out consecutive Drive hitters to limit the damage to just 7-5 Charleston.

Palma led off the top of the ninth with a solo fly that pushed Charleston back out to a three-run cushion before David Sosebee worked a 1-2-3 bottom half to pick up his third save and second in three days.

Charleston starter Austin DeCarr (1-0) picked up the win, exiting after five innings with three runs (one earned) allowed with a walk and six punch outs.

