Pakarinen Scores in 2-1 Loss to San Jose

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (8-10-2-0) opened the scoring, but the San Jose Barracuda (9-8-0-1) picked up the road win, 2-1, at Rabobank Arena. RW Iiro Pakarinen scored in his return to the Condors lineup.

Bakersfield now heads on the road for five straight beginning Tuesday night in San Antonio.

QUICK HITS> THREE STARS: 1. Wiederer (SJ) 2. Bibeau (SJ) 3. Pakarinen (BAK). POWER PLAYS: BAK - 1/4; SJ - 1/1. SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 31; SJ - 20. GOALTENDERS: BAK - Pasquale (3-5-1; 20/18); SJ - Bibeau (6-3-0; 31/30.

RW Iiro Pakarinen scored in his season debut after being assigned to Bakersfield yesterday.

C Brad Malone notched an assist and now has seven points (3g-4a) over a five-game point streak.

D Ryan Stanton was assigned to Bakersfield earlier in the day and will meet the team in San Antonio. Scratches: Gust, Bear, Hamilton, Stanton, Gambardella.

