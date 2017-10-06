October 6, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye
News Release
Get your taste buds ready for another season of delicious, fun food to eat at the Walleye games.
Media Food Preview
WHEN: Thursday, October 12
TIME: 11 - 1 p.m.
WHERE: Huntington Center- Aquarium
New On The Menu
Food Stations Tavern Burger: Tavern Cheese Spread, Sweet Peppadew Peppers and Bacon, Pretzel Bun Coney Fried Bologna Sandwich: Hebrew National Bologna, Coney Sauce, Co-Jack Cheese, Onions, Mustard, Grilled Sourdough Bread Cinn-A-Pup: Hot Cinnamon Roll, Cream Cheese Icing, Served on a Stick Red Velvet Funnel Cake: Cream Cheese Icing Bourbon Caramel Crunch Sundae: Rich Chocolate Soft Serve Toft's Ice Cream, Bourbon Caramel Sauce, Chocolate Covered Pretzels, Cinnamon Almonds Poutine Tots: Tator Tots, Cheese Curd, Brown Gravy, Bacon, Jalapenos
Suites
Mini Chicken Chimichangas: Queso Blanco
Peppered Tenderloin Crostini: Horseradish Aioli, Red Onion Marmalade
Asian Pork Belly Skewers: Sweet Soy Glaze, Thai Chile Relish
Images from this story
Media Event: Let the Tasting Begin
