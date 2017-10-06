Media Event: Let the Tasting Begin

News Release

Get your taste buds ready for another season of delicious, fun food to eat at the Walleye games.

Media Food Preview

WHEN: Thursday, October 12

TIME: 11 - 1 p.m.

WHERE: Huntington Center- Aquarium

New On The Menu

Food Stations Tavern Burger: Tavern Cheese Spread, Sweet Peppadew Peppers and Bacon, Pretzel Bun Coney Fried Bologna Sandwich: Hebrew National Bologna, Coney Sauce, Co-Jack Cheese, Onions, Mustard, Grilled Sourdough Bread Cinn-A-Pup: Hot Cinnamon Roll, Cream Cheese Icing, Served on a Stick Red Velvet Funnel Cake: Cream Cheese Icing Bourbon Caramel Crunch Sundae: Rich Chocolate Soft Serve Toft's Ice Cream, Bourbon Caramel Sauce, Chocolate Covered Pretzels, Cinnamon Almonds Poutine Tots: Tator Tots, Cheese Curd, Brown Gravy, Bacon, Jalapenos

Suites

Mini Chicken Chimichangas: Queso Blanco Peppered Tenderloin Crostini: Horseradish Aioli, Red Onion Marmalade Asian Pork Belly Skewers: Sweet Soy Glaze, Thai Chile Relish

