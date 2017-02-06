IDHL Insider: the IDHL Is Born

Syracuse, NY - The International Developmental Hockey League (IDHL) is pleased to announce the formation of a new league that will give new opportunities to players 20-23 starting in the 2017-18 season.

The IDHL is a senior hockey league which will begin its' inaugural season in October 2017 with teams in the Northeastern U.S. as well as in Canada. The league will play a 40 game season including two showcase events with as many as six teams.

Player placement will be the focus of the IDHL with the goal to move players to collegiate programs and professional hockey clubs.

Andrew "Sarge" Richards has taken on the role as Commissioner of the league. Sarge, who is no stranger to the junior hockey world has also brought on his son Mark Richards to handle the Director of Hockey Operations Role.

Mark has an immense minor professional hockey career spanning from 1992 to 2007 spending time between the AHL and many "AA" minor professional leagues.

The IDHL can be found online at theidhl.com or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @theidhl. For more information contact us at info@theidhl.com.

