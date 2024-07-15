ZSE Acquires Controlling Interest of AHL's Charlotte Checkers

GASTONIA, N.C. - Zawyer Sports & Entertainment, the ownership group for the Gastonia Baseball Club, has strengthened its footprint in the Charlotte, North Carolina area by acquiring controlling interest of the Charlotte Checkers. The Checkers, the top minor league affiliate of the Florida Panthers in the American Hockey League, made the announcement regarding the acquisition on Monday.

"We are excited to welcome the Charlotte Checkers to the Zawyer Sports family," Zawyer Sports & Entertainment CEO Andy Kaufmann said. "The Checkers are a team rich with history and an incredible fan base and we are honored to do our part in making Checkers Nation proud - not just on game days, but all year long in this very special community. We have already made an impact here in the community with Gastonia Baseball, and we are eager to grow our footprint in the region by providing local families with quality entertainment, community outreach and competitive hockey."

Zawyer Sports will now own two teams in the Charlotte area, having acquired the Gastonia Baseball Club on February 7, 2024.

"The time is right to bring in a managing partner that will continue to grow and expand the Charlotte Checkers footprint and the Checkers' commitment to the City of Charlotte," Kahn said. "Andy Kaufmann and his team at Zawyer Sports & Entertainment are that partner. While I will remain involved and the entire front office staff will remain intact, the additional resources that Andy and Zawyer will bring to the organization as we continue to grow hockey in both Charlotte and the surrounding region are both numerous and exciting. Further, with the addition of several high-profile minority partners coming on board, sponsorship and opportunities will continue to increase. This is a monumental day for Charlotte Checkers hockey and one that makes the Checkers future very bright."

Gastonia Baseball has been successful under Zawyer Sports, clinching a postseason berth after owning a 46-17 first-half record. The South Division first half champions recorded the best winning percentage (.730) in a single half in Atlantic League history.

There will be no change to the team's status as the primary tenant at Bojangles Coliseum.

"Bojangles Coliseum has been a cornerstone of our community since the 1950s, with hockey holding a special place in its rich history," Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority CEO Steve Bagwell said. "Since the Checkers returned to the Coliseum a decade ago, they have become an integral part of the BOplex, bringing renewed energy and excitement. We celebrate a new era as we welcome Andy Kaufmann and Zawyer Sports & Entertainment as the new owners of the Charlotte Checkers. Together, we embark on this exciting journey, reaffirming our commitment to delivering exceptional sports and entertainment experiences to Charlotte and continuing the proud legacy of Bojangles Coliseum and the Charlotte Checkers."

The Checkers are the latest addition to Zawyer Sports & Entertainment's family of teams. The organization owns and operates three ECHL franchises: The Jacksonville Icemen, Tahoe Knight Monsters and the Savannah Ghost Pirates. It also owns and operates Gastonia Baseball Club, Community First Igloo in Jacksonville and 32 Degrees Marketing, a full-service agency. Additionally, Zawyer operates the ECHL's Allen Americans and Atlanta Gladiators as well as Ghost Pirates Ice in Savannah.

