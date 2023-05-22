Zimmermann Named Frontier League Player of the Week

Sauget, IL - The Gateway Grizzlies announce that Peter Zimmermann has been chosen as the Frontier League's Player of the Week for the week ending May 21st.

A local product from St. Louis, Zimmermann tore up the competition this past week at Grizzlies Ballpark, batting .600 (12-for-20) with three doubles, four home runs, and 11 RBIs to help lead the club to a 4-2 home stand with series wins over the Schaumburg Boomers and Ottawa Titans. He also had four multi-hit games on the week, and went deep twice for his third-career multi-home run game on Friday against the Titans.

Entering a new week of action, Zimmermann leads the Frontier League in all three "triple-slash" categories, with a .560 batting average, .621 on-base percentage, and 1.160 slugging percentage. His four homers and 11 RBIs on the season are also tied for third among all Frontier League players.

Zimmermann's honor also marks the second-straight week that the Grizzlies have taken home the weekly hardware to start 2023 (with Gabe Holt winning the initial honors last week), and the second time that Zimmermann himself has won the award in the last two years, winning the first Player of the Week honor in the 2022 season.

Gateway will return to action on Tuesday, May 23, when they hit the road up to Chicagoland for a rematch against the Schaumburg Boomers at 6:30 p.m. Lukas Veinbergs will start the opener of the abbreviated two-game series at Wintrust Field against Boomers right-hander Aaron Glickstein.

