Zephyr FC Adds Two More Promising Players: Alyssa Bourgeois and Jennifer Vetter

June 7, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Spokane Zephyr FC has unveiled two fresh signings, adding 22-year-old fullback Alyssa Bourgeois and 24-year-old midfielder Jennifer Vetter to the roster for the club's inaugural season in the USL Super League, pending league and federation approval.

Bourgeois was selected by the Houston Dash earlier this year with the 47th overall pick in the National Women's Soccer League draft, and played collegiately for Santa Clara University. Her career as a Bronco ended after 43 starts in 51 matches and one goal to go along with six assists. Her lone goal came in the first round of the 2023 NCAA tournament in her senior year.

This isn't the first time the defender from Maynard, Massachusetts will play in front of a Spokane crowd. She played on Gonzaga University's Luger Field in November 2023, where her team lost to a lone penalty kick goal in a defensive chess match against the Bulldogs. The atmosphere from the match stuck with the former Bronco.

"What caught my attention about Spokane Zephyr FC is the support for women's soccer and soccer in general in the Spokane area," Bourgeois said. "I've seen the crowds and energy that Velocity gets and I'm excited to experience that and be a part of this community!"

On the other side, center midfielder Vetter comes to the Zephyr after a stint with the Racing Power FC, a top level club in Portugal. Vetter played 29 matches and scored 14 goals.

Vetter's collegiate career was spent with Minnesota State University, where she led her team in goals in her final two seasons, accumulating 31 goals in those years. She also received D2CCA All-Central Region first team honors in her final year with the Mavericks. Showing off skills on more than just the pitch, Vetter also is the only Maverick player in school history to receive four Academic All-American honors, and was named to the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference All-Academic Team of Excellence.

"I am so excited to be a part of a historic first season for Spokane Zephyr FC and start a new chapter in women's soccer in the United States," Vetter said. "I can't wait to get on the field and play in front of our fans and supporters!"

Both of these players bring quality experience and well-honed skills to Zephyr.

"Alyssa had a great career at Santa Clara, which is a powerhouse school in women's soccer. She has a ton of potential and we're very excited to see her in Spokane," said Katie Harnetiaux, President of USL Spokane and principal of Aequus Sports. "Jenny really proved herself in Portugal as a powerful goal-scorer who has a nose for the net. We're thrilled to have her on the team."

Zephyr will begin play in August as a member of the United Soccer League's Super League, a new league sanctioned by the U.S. Soccer Federation as Division One - the top of the women's soccer pyramid in the United States. Other teams in the inaugural Super League season are Brooklyn FC, Carolina Ascent FC, Dallas Trinity FC, Fort Lauderdale United FC, Lexington FC, Tampa Bay Sun FC, and DC Power FC, with eight more clubs joining in 2025 and beyond.

Zephyr will play its first home match Aug. 17 in ONE Spokane Stadium in downtown Spokane, Washington, hosting Fort Lauderdale United FC. The remaining schedule for the first half of the season will be announced next week. Season tickets are now on sale for this historic season that will change the landscape of women's professional soccer in Spokane, America, and worldwide.

