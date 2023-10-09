Zavier Warren Named Southern League Player of the Month

Biloxi Shuckers infielder Zavier Warren

Biloxi Shuckers infielder Zavier Warren

BILOXI, MS - On Monday, Minor League Baseball announced that Biloxi Shuckers' infielder Zavier Warren was named the Southern League Player of the Month for September. Warren is the second Shuckers player to win a Southern League monthly award, joining right-handed pitcher Carlos Rodriguez, who was named the league's Pitcher of the Month in July. Warren is the first Shuckers hitter to be named the Southern League Player of the Month since Mitch Longo in September 2021.

Over 12 games in September, Warren led the Southern League in average (.386), total bases (35), slugging percentage (.795) and OPS (1.224). He was also second in runs (13), hits (17) and home runs (four), was fourth in triples (one) and on-base percentage (.429) and was fifth in doubles (four).

Warren was previously named the Southern League Player of the Week on September 11 after going 9-20 (.450) at the plate with a double, triple, home run and seven RBI in a series against the Birmingham Barons.

Warren was selected by the Brewers in the third round of the 2020 Draft out of Central Michigan and was named an MiLB.com Organizational All-Star following the 2021 season.

