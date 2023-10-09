Tennessee Smokies Announce Championship Trophy Viewing

SEVIERVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Smokies today announced they will host a viewing event displaying their 2023 Southern League championship trophy, and other team memorabilia on Thursday, October 12 from 5:00pm-7:00pm.

Fans will have the opportunity to see the championship trophy up-close for photos, in addition to the championship flag, lineup cards, game-used equipment, and corresponding regalia inside the Smokies' locker room.

"We are excited to have our first championship since 1978," said Boyd Sports President Chris Allen. "We feel by hosting this trophy viewing, it gives our long-time season ticket holders and sponsors a chance to celebrate this victory."

Fans will enter through the GoTeez Locker Room Team Store where a full line of championship merchandise will be available. This is also an opportunity to purchase ticket plans for the upcoming 2024 season.

For any questions about the event or for information on season tickets, call the Smokies Ticket Office at 865-286-2300.

