Zack Hample to Return to Reading

March 11, 2022 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release







READING, PA - YouTube sensation and baseball super-fan Zack Hample returns to FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, April 10th, when the Reading Fightin Phils host the Somerset Patriots with a 3:15 p.m. first pitch. Fans will have the chance to snag baseballs with Hample during batting practice at the Seidel Auto Group Deck or the Tower Health Pool Pavilion, get autographs, and even have the opportunity to appear in Hample's YouTube video!

Special pregame VIP Meet & Greet tickets with a limited-edition Zack Hample bobblehead are available for $30. Each VIP guest is guaranteed to meet Hample prior to the game, receive an autograph and photo with him, and take home the exclusive bobblehead, in addition to the ticket to the April 25th game. Space is limited, so we encourage fans to jump in early. All packages can be purchased here!

Fans also have the option of purchasing a limited-edition Zack Hample bobblehead plus R-Phils game ticket for $25. Hample will move about the stadium during the game, giving fans additional opportunities to interact with him.

Fans that purchase the special Hample packages will be permitted to enter the stadium at 1:15 p.m. to snag baseballs with Hample at the Seidel Auto Group Deck and the Tower Health Pool Pavilion during batting practice. Click here for all ticket and bobblehead packages.

All single game tickets and ticket packages are on sale now at the Weidenhammer Ticket Office at FirstEnergy Stadium. For information visit rphils.com or call 610-370-BALL. Please check rphils.com/tickets for the full promotion schedule as it is updated and to purchase tickets for the upcoming season. The Fightins are happy to announce that ticket prices will stay the same as last season!

America's Classic Ballpark is proud to be a part of Pennsylvania's Americana Region and was voted the #1 stadium in all of Double-A by MiLB's Ben Hill. Follow the R-Phils at rphils.com, on Twitter and TikTok at @ReadingFightins, on Instagram @fightins, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/fightins for all information.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from March 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.