Los Perros Calientes de Akron Otra Vez en 2022

March 11, 2022







(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks will once again become Los Perros Calientes de Akron for five games during the 2022 season.

Unique and fun promotions have always been synonymous with the Akron RubberDucks, and the "Los Perros Calientes" identity continues that tradition with a nod to the Hispanic community in the Greater Akron area. With hot dogs being a ballpark favorite among all fans, "Los Perros Calientes" pays homage to the tremendous atmosphere of superb food and affordable, family fun at Canal Park, the home of the RubberDucks.

The 2021 season was the first of the RubberDucks joining Copa de la Diversion. The RubberDucks wore the Perros Calientes identity five times in 2021. As the season went along, the RubberDucks improved the atmosphere at the Copa games from playing all Hispanic music to improving in-game Copa centered promotions. These changes were made possible in large part from suggestions by the community along with feedback from RubberDucks manager Rouglas Odor and some of the team's Latin players.

"After our first season as a part of Copa, we look forward to growing our Los Perros Calientes brand in 2022," RubberDucks General Manager and COO Jim Pfander said. "It has been a great experience learning from the community and the team about how to improve these nights. I think we have some great things planned for our Perros Calientes games this season."

In 2022 the RubberDucks will wear the Perros Calientes identity for five games, starting Wednesday May 11, and are planning for more ways to improve and expand on the nights.

You can purchase your Perros Calientes merchandise by visiting the newly reopened RubberDucks team store on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or you can purchase online here.

Single game tickets, season tickets and flex packages are on-sale now by calling 855-97-QUACK or visiting akronrubberducks.com. Purchasing a 10-ticket flex plan allows you and a friend to come to all five Perros Calientes games while saving on day-of-game walkup prices.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season is powered by FirstEnergy at Canal Park, with the home opener April 12, 2022, against the Reading Fightin Phils at 7:05 PM. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

