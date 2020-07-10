Zach Pease Signs with Dashers Post-Trade

Zach Pease with the Columbus River Dragons

Danville, IL - Earlier in the offseason, the Danville Dashers traded for Zach Pease from the Elmira Enforcers, in exchange for Jesse Neher. He's now signed with the team and is ready to go ahead of the 2020-21 season for the Federal Prospect Hockey League.

The 25-year-old from Toronto came to the Dashers after spending time with the Elmira Enforcers and Columbus River Dragons in the FPHL, after a collegiate career at The State University of New York, following a solid career that had already seen him put up solid point totals in the NOJHL and GMHL.

Being traded to Danville in the off-season, Pease joins a fellow new arrival in Head Coach Gary Gill, whom he told Dashers media he's very excited to join on the Dashers. "I feel very excited [to join the Dashers]. I know myself and coach Gill had a mutual feeling about me coming into Danville, and I am pleased to be under his wing there and am pleased to be a Dasher."

Last season in the FPHL, Pease started off his time in the league with a successful stint at Columbus, putting together 7 total goals in 16 games played. That wasn't to be his last stop in the season's journey--- nor his best performances, as Pease put together an even better showing in 15 games with the Elmira Enforcers, scoring 5 goals and assisting on seven others before going on loan with the Huntsville Havoc and the Knoxville Ice Bears in the SPHL, before the season was cut short.

"Coach Gill coached me last season during my time in Columbus, and what really stuck out to me with him was his positive presence around players and the expectations he sets for the team which is giving 100% every single day and every single shift," Pease said about reuniting with his former head coach. "I'm looking forward to really leading by example, keeping guys on their toes, and looking forward to connecting with former teammate Will Laporte that I had a great relationship with in Columbus."

Pease joins the Dashers with a positive outlook for 2020, amongst several key returning players from last year's playoff-qualifying Dashers team, and also joins several new faces that will be out on the ice for the Dashers.

"With a new team always comes a fresh start. I'm playing with a chip on my shoulder this year and looking to be a serious threat this season," Pease told Dasher media. "I am looking to bond with the guys early and create great chemistry on and off the ice."

He'll have plenty of opportunity to do that as he and his new team head into the new season, with lots of talent on both ends of the ice, and what's looking sure to be a dynamic team under Coach Gill.

"I am very excited to be a Dasher and am really looking forward to the upcoming season! I have heard nothing but great things from guys who used to play here. I am really looking forward to the season and getting after a championship."

Join Zach and the rest of the Dashers as we head into the 2020 season, and keep an eye out for more roster announcements in the coming days on our social media, and website.

