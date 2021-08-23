Zach Mort Named Low-A East Pitcher of the Week

August 23, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Carolina Mudcats News Release









Carolina Mudcats pitcher Zach Mort

(Carolina Mudcats) Carolina Mudcats pitcher Zach Mort(Carolina Mudcats)

ZEBULON - The Carolina Mudcats, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball, are thrilled to announce today that pitcher Zach Mort has been named the Low-A East Pitcher of the Week for the week ending on August 22. Mort totaled a career high 11 strikeouts and allowed just one run over seven innings pitched while leading the Mudcats to a victory on August 18 versus the Augusta GreenJackets at Five County Stadium.

The 24-year-old Mort made one start during the week of games running from August 16 through August 22, with that lone appearance being the league's best of the week and his first with the Mudcats since a recent transfer from High-A Wisconsin. The right-hander totaled a career high 11 strikeouts and did so while matching a career high with seven innings pitched on August 18 versus Augusta. He also allowed just one run on four hits while facing 25 batters and finishing with 95 pitches (66 strikes) in his victorious outing. His only run allowed came across in the first, giving Mort six straight scoreless innings the rest of the way. He also retired the side in order in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings and at one point retired 10 straight GreenJackets batters.

The Brewers signed Mort as a free agent this past winter on January 14, 2021. He was originally drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the eighth round of the 2018 First-Year-Player Draft out of George Mason. Mort pitched in the Cubs system from 2018 through 2019 before being released on May 28, 2020. He began his tenure in the Milwaukee system with High-A Wisconsin where he went 1-4 with a 7.13 ERA over 16 games (13 starts) before a transfer to Carolina on August 17, 2021.

The Mudcats have now earned a total of eight Low-A East player or pitcher weekly awards this season with Mort's Pitcher of the Week award being the most recent. Pitcher Justin Bullock was the first Carolina player to earn the weekly award this season as he was the Low-A East Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 10 through May 16. Former Carolina outfielder Joe Gray Jr. earned back-to-back Player of the Week awards for the weeks of May 24 through May 30, and May 31 through June 6. Former Mudcats infielder Felix Valerio also earned two Player of the Week awards with his occurring for the weeks of June 7 through June 13, and August 9 through August 15. Pitcher Brendan Murphy was also named the Low-A East Pitcher of the Week for the week of July 12 through July 18. Former Mudcats outfielder Joey Wiemer additionally earned the Player of the Week award for the week of August 2 through August 8.

Fun group options, single-game tickets, US Foods Club Level suite packages, and the new Hot Corner Thursday night ticket package are all on sale now at carolinamudcats.com, (919) 269-CATS (2287) and by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon.

The Carolina Mudcats are the official Low-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the two-time Southern League Champion Mudcats are in their 31st consecutive season of baseball at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The Mudcats are owned and operated by the Milwaukee Brewers.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from August 23, 2021

Zach Mort Named Low-A East Pitcher of the Week - Carolina Mudcats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.