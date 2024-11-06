Young Right-Handed Pitchers Rejoin 'Cats

(Gary, IN) The Gary SouthShore RailCats 2025 roster continues to grow in early November by adding a couple of arms. Andres Diaz and Jaykob Acosta, both 23-year-old right-handed pitchers that played their first year with the 'Cats a season ago.

Andres Diaz, a Venezuelan native, joined the RailCats after spending five seasons in the Kansas City Royals system. In the early parts of the season, Diaz was coming out of the 'pen for Gary, turning in some really solid performances. On May 25th Diaz would make his first start in a green and maroon jersey against the Kane County Cougars, in his next start he would go seven scoreless innings against the defending league champions, Kansas City Monarchs. Due to this performance, the American Association recognized Diaz as the pitcher of the week. Diaz finished third in innings (104.0), 2nd in strikeouts (76), and only allowed 39 walks.

Jaykob Acosta graduated from Fresno State in the summer of 2024 and made his first appearance in a Gary SouthShore uniform in late August against the Lake Country DockHounds. Acosta took the mound and struck out a fellow rookie Luke Napleton for his first professional punchout, he then proceeded to strike out the next batter, 2023 all-star Blake Tiberi, and induce a ground out of Chavez Young for a clean first inning. The right-hander took the hill for seven games posting a 4.15 ERA, struck out seven, and right-handers hit only .208 against him.

The Gary SouthShore RailCats will kickoff their 2025 season on May 9th in Milwaukee against the Milkmen, and the home opener will be on Tuesday, May 13th against the Cleburne Railroaders. Tickets can be purchased by clicking the link, and don't forget to follow the RailCats on Facebook, X, and Instagram for updates.

