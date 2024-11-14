Young Guns Proving Their Worth!: 2024 USL Championship Young Player of the Year Finalists
November 14, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
Pape Mar Boye, Phoenix Rising FC Ray Serrano, Louisville City FC Elijah Wynder, Louisville City FC
