You Could be the Match and Save a Life

The Trenton Thunder, Be The Match and the Icla da Silva Foundation are hosting a Swab to Save Lives event this weekend to help give hope to children and adults fighting blood cancers and other life-threatening blood diseases.

Volunteers and representatives from the National Marrow Donor will walk people who are 18-44 through registering with Be The Match and swabbing the inside of their cheeks. Only 1 out of every 430 people who register will match a patient in need and be called for further testing.

The process of registering takes 10 minutes and will be done from the comfort of your vehicle. All precautions will be taken to ensure the safety of all participants.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at ARM & HAMMER Park in Trenton. Can't make it to the event? You can register for Be The Match online and order a swab kit sent to your home by visiting https://join.bethematch.org/trentonthunder.

