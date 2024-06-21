York United FC Signs 7-Year-Old Superstar Joseph Denkha

June 21, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

York United FC is thrilled to announce the signing of 7-year-old superstar Joseph Denkha to a one-day contract.

The talented youngster is an exciting addition to the squad having shown incredible bravery, strength and resilience in recent months.

The terms of the deal includes some key requirements, including:

Cheering relentlessly for The Nine Stripes.

Inspiring them to victory.

Continuing to be a superstar.

Joseph has been going through a tough time recently, but is receiving expert care from the exceptional staff at North York General Hospital.

He was formally unveiled at York Lions Stadium on Wednesday night and met his new team-mates in the locker-room ahead of the 2-0 win over Pacific FC.

Later, he answered some hard-hitting questions from reporters at a special press conference, put pen to paper on his contract and posed for some official club photographs.

Finally he got to step on the hallowed turf and proudly led both teams onto the field before watching The Nine Stripes produce a superb performance and register another home victory.

"We've been watching Joseph for a while now," says Eoin O'Callaghan, Vice President of York United FC.

"We're huge admirers of his attitude and character and feel he'll fit right into this squad. He's strong, powerful and his big personality makes him a great addition to the locker room. We're so excited to have him here and it's important also to acknowledge the contribution of our friends at North York General Hospital in making all of this come together."

