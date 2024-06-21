1/3 of Tickets Sold for Tournament Final Viewing Party
June 21, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Atletico Ottawa News Release
OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa today announced that the will be hosting a watch party at TD Place, showing the final of the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament, and over a third of tickets have sold in the first hour. Fans of the Beautiful Game are encouraged to bring a chair and sit on the pitch as the two best teams at this year's Euros clash in the final on Sunday, July 14 (KO 3pm ET, doors open at 2pm ET).
The Canadian Premier League (CPL) club has acquired a viewing licence through Bell Media. TSN is the exclusive network for live coverage of UEFA EURO 2024 in Canada. Tickets for the event are available to the public ($15) and can be purchased on Ticketmaster through the Atlético Ottawa website. A discount is provided to Atlético Ottawa Season Seat Members, including an allocation of free tickets (limited quantity).
Doors at TD Place will open for ticket holders one hour prior to kick-off (2pm ET) as one of the most anticipated global soccer events of the calendar year begins at 3pm ET at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany (the host nation for this year's tournament).
UEFA EURO 2024 Trophy at Olympiastadion - Maja Hitij - UEFA/UEFA
TD Place concessions, operated by Levy, will be open providing beverages for fans with other food concessions also in attendance.
As Atlético Ottawa forges further success in the nation's capital, supporters of the Beautiful Game can catch every moment of the action by joining the Atleti Family today. Half-season memberships are currently on sale until June 28. For more information, you can visit atleticoottawa.club.
