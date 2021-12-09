York Revolution Expands Staff

(York, Pa.) - Countering headlines regarding hiring struggles, the York Revolution announced today it has promoted two staff members and welcomed several more. The team also invited qualified candidates to apply for the last of its open full-time positions as well as seasonal internships.

Former Client Services interns Kenton Meckley and Morgan Haase have been promoted to full-time positions on the team's staff. Both joined the Revolution before the 2021 season and helped coordinate and execute client advertising and groups and hospitality event logistics.

Meckley has been named a full-time sales account executive with the team. Selling group tickets, sponsorship opportunities, and advertising, he will match local businesses and groups with solutions to reward and entertain employees and group members and help area businesses promote their products and services to the York community. A York County native, Meckley is a 2021 graduate of Kutztown University of Pennsylvania and earned a bachelor's degree in Sports Management.

Haase has stepped into the newly created role of Party and Events Sales Coordinator. She will work with parties, groups, and families to plan and execute parties, meetings, and events of all types at PeoplesBank Park, including use of the 1741 Club presented by UPMC, one of the ballpark's several year-round hospitality spaces. Haase earned her bachelor's degree in Sport Management with a minor in Marketing from the University of West Georgia. Haase hails from Atlanta.

Sarah Leo has joined the team as Director of Client Services, managing fulfillment of contracts between the Revolution and its sponsors and advertisers. Originally from Pittsburgh, she earned her associate's degree in Hospitality & Travel Management from the Bradford School of Business in Pittsburgh. Leo later earned both her bachelor's degree (Sports Media & Marketing) and her master's degree (Public Relations) from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. She joins the Revs after three years as Director of Partnership Activations for the Macon Bacon and a stint with the Florida Fire Frogs as Director of Marketing.

Brianna Klinger has been named the Revolution's Group Theme Event Coordinator. In the newly created position, she'll work with the team's Marketing department to craft the elements of themed Revolution games created for or to attract groups in the area. Klinger comes to the Revs after working for the Nashville Sounds' Promotions department. She previously worked in New York City with The Heisman Trophy Trust, assisting with operations and selling annual journal ads while earning her master's degree in Sports Business from New York University. A native of New Paltz, New York, she earned her bachelor's degree in Sports Management from SUNY Brockport.

Casey Nelson has been named an account executive and is responsible for sales of group tickets, sponsorship opportunities, and advertising. She joins Meckley in matching local businesses and groups with team-building and promotional solutions. Nelson is from Stewartstown, Pennsylvania, and earned a bachelor's degree in Sports Management and a minor in Coaching and Administration from Kutztown University of Pennsylvania this past spring. She served as an equipment office intern with Villanova University and coached the Kennard-Dale High School Girls Soccer team this fall.

"We are very excited not just to be so fully staffed but to have reached this point with some truly outstanding talent," said Nate Tile, vice president of business development. "The newest additions to our team represent an ideal blend of talent developed from within and experienced veterans of our industry. We are in a great place to truly meet and exceed the expectations of our fans and sponsors as we celebrate the team's 15th season."

Tile added the team is seeking a full-time retail coordinator to increase revenue and improve customer service in the First Capital Federal Credit Union Team Store at PeoplesBank Park. The Revolution is also accepting applications for full-time (paid) internships as well as college-credit interns. All available Revolution openings can be found by searching "York Revolution" at www.teamworkonline.com.

