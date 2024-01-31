York Revolution Announce Game Times

(York, Pa.) - York Revolution officials today announced the first chapter of their 2024 story, stating the game times for the 2024 season.

The Revs will open the season against the newly added Hagerstown Flying Box Cars on April 25, at 6:30 P.M.

The Revolution will play their games at 6:30 P.M Tuesday-Saturday. Sundays will be at the same time as the 2023 season, at 2:00 P.M.

York's Professional Baseball Team will play a total of 6 specialty games with different start times. The Revolution will play three mid-weekday games at 11:00 A.M, with Baseball in Education days on May 15 and May 16 and Camp Day on July 18. The day games are not just for kids, but for anyone seeking a businessperson special.

"Of course, if anyone else wants to spend a long lunch with us those days, we won't tell their boss," Gibson said.

WellSpan Park will also host two holiday Monday games on Memorial Day, May 27, and Labor Day, September 2, both at 2:00 P.M.

The last specialty game will be July4York presented by Traditions Bank at 4:30 P.M. July4York will have a spectacular fireworks display presented by the Glatfelter Insurance Group to honor America's birthday and a postgame concert by the York Symphony Orchestra with a special appearance from the U.S. Army Jazz Ambassadors.

Revolution season memberships are currently available at www.yorkrevolution.com or by calling (717) 801-HITS.

