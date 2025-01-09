Yonny Hernandez Signed by New York Mets

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced former infielder Yonny Hernandez has been signed to a minor league contract by the New York Mets.

"We would like to congratulate Yonny on this well-deserved opportunity," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "He played exceptionally well for us during the second half last year, and we wish him the best of luck."

Hernandez appeared in 31 games for the Ducks during the 2024 season. He posted a .325 batting average, a .431 on-base percentage and an .822 OPS during that time. Additionally, the 26-year-old totaled 14 RBIs, 24 runs, 39 hits, six doubles, one triple, 22 walks and 20 stolen bases. He has since compiled a .287 batting average and a .374 on-base percentage in 33 games with league-leading Cardenales de Lara of the Venezuelan Winter League.

The Venezuela native has three seasons of Major League experience, playing with the Texas Rangers in 2021, the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2022 and the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023. In 69 MLB games, he has amassed 10 RBIs, 22 runs, 36 hits, six doubles, 21 walks and 13 stolen bases. He began the 2024 season with the Nashville Sounds (AAA, Brewers), hitting .241 with 32 RBIs, 35 runs, 67 hits and 13 steals in 81 games. Hernandez was named an MiLB.com Organization All-Star in 2018 and a Carolina League Mid-Season All-Star in 2019, both while in the Rangers organization.

The Ducks saw 10 players have their contract purchased by Major League Baseball organizations or foreign professional leagues during the 2024 season, more than any other team in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. The organization was subsequently awarded the inaugural ALPB Player Transfers Award following the season. Seven Ducks alumni played in the Major Leagues during the 2024 campaign, including right-handed pitcher Tyler Zuber, who was promoted to the Tampa Bay Rays just over two months after pitching with the Ducks.

