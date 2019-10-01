Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center Presents: Darryl Strawberry in Conversation with Ira Berkow

Little Falls, NJ - Thursday, October 17, 6:30 - 9pm, legendary slugger Darryl Strawberry will appear in conversation with Pulitzer-prize winning journalist Ira Berkow as part of the Museum's Speakers Series, made possible through the generous support of the Blanche & Irving Laurie Foundation. Strawberry was an electrifying presence in Major League Baseball throughout his 17-year career, known for his prodigious home runs and intimidating presence in the batter's box. Entering the league with the New York Mets in 1983, he led the team to a World Series championship in 1986, and later helped the New York Yankees win three championships in 1996, 1998 and 1999. But with all the fame came the pressure to perform. Darryl's life was surrounded by controversy, including three league suspensions for substance abuse. Strawberry will address the highs and lows of his long career, offering insights into the tumultuous story of one of New York's great players.

As part of the event, attendees enjoy a cocktail reception and viewing of the Museum's new exhibition DISCOVER GREATNESS: An Illustrated History of Negro Leagues Baseball, opened in honor of the 100th anniversary of the Negro Leagues in 2020* The traveling exhibit, on loan from the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, showcases African American baseball from the 1800's through the 1960's. 90 photographs document the history of black players though the Independent Leagues, the formation of the Negro Leagues, Jackie Robinson's breaking of the color barrier in the Major Leagues and the subsequent decline of the Negro Leagues as more players moved to the Majors. To enhance the visitor experience, the Museum has commissioned an augmented reality experience that leverages artificial intelligence to bring vintage black and white images in the show to vivid life. Together the photographs illuminate the complex history and struggles of African Americans in our national pastime, bringing to the fore both historical and contemporary issues of racial equity and social justice. The exhibition will be open to the public through June 20, 2020.

Seating for this event is limited. Tickets are available on a first come, first served basis. For additional information and to purchase tickets, visit www.yogiberramuseum.org or call 973.655.2378

About The Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center:

The Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center is a nonprofit sports education organization on the campus of Montclair State (NJ) University. The Museum's mission is to preserve and promote the values of perseverance, respect, sportsmanship and excellence through inclusive, culturally diverse, sports-based educational exhibits and programs.

*The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, a not for profit organization devoted to the preservation of Negro Leagues baseball history, has organized this traveling exhibition.

