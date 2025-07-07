Yeiber Cartaya Wins Carolina League Pitcher of the Week for Second Time

SALISBURY, MD: Shorebirds' RHP Yeiber Cartaya was named the Carolina League Pitcher of the Week for July 1-6 after his first career quality start on Sunday against the Fredericksburg Nationals. In a 9-2 victory, Cartaya threw six innings of scoreless baseball, striking out seven while allowing just two hits and one walk to earn the win. It's the second time Cartaya has received the Pitcher of the Week award, also winning it after a remarkable relief appearance in Fredericksburg one month earlier on June 6, where he went a career-high 6.1 innings, striking out eight and giving up no runs, carrying Delmarva to a 2-1 win.

With his recent surge, Cartaya now leads the Carolina League in strikeouts with 75, while opponents are batting .177 against him. Since May 31, he owns an ERA of 1.31, allowing just 5 earned runs over his last 34 innings. Cartaya is scheduled to pitch next on Sunday, July 13, in the series finale against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers as the starting pitcher, the last game before the All-Star Break.







