YEAR 1: Saniya Rivers
Published on February 17, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun YouTube Video
An unbreakable bond
Saniya Rivers speaks on her journey as a rookie while also dealing with the loss of her mother. She honors her mother's legacy by continuing to fight and push through adversity.
Catch up on the full episode of Saniya's Year 1: https://youtu.be/Yrx_T1nhvuk
