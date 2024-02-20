Yard Goats to Host Black-Owned Business Expo at Dunkin' Park

February 20, 2024 - Eastern League (EL) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, CT- The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, has announced it will be once again hosting the Black-Owned Business Expo at Dunkin' Park in Hartford in Celebration of Black History Month. It is the third time that the Yard Goats have hosted this event at Dunkin' Park. The event is free and open to the public and will take place on Thursday, February 22nd from 6:00-8:30 PM. Folks will be able to purchase apparel, products and services from the 60 vendors participating in the event. The Yard Goats hosted the first Black-Owned Business Expo at Dunkin' Park in February of 2023. All media is welcome to cover the event.

What: Black-Owned Business Expo

When: Thursday, February 22nd (6:00pm until 8:30pm)

Where: Dunkin' Park in Hartford

Individual game tickets for all Yard Goats home games, season tickets, group tickets, hospitality options, and luxury suites are now on sale for the 2024 season by calling 860-246-GOAT (4628), by visiting online at www.yardgoatsbaseball.com, or in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Park.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from February 20, 2024

Yard Goats to Host Black-Owned Business Expo at Dunkin' Park - Hartford Yard Goats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.