Baysox 2024 Promotional Schedule Unveiled

February 20, 2024 - Eastern League (EL) - Bowie Baysox News Release







The Bowie Baysox, Double-A Affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles have announced their 2024 promotional schedule. In conjunction with that, single-game tickets are now on-sale at baysox.com for all 69 2024 regular season home games.

Bowie's season will open at home, Friday, April 5th with a 7:05pm first pitch against the Reading Fightin Phils. All fans will receive a Baysox 2024 Magnet Schedule courtesy of Steamfitters UA Local 602 and Fireworks will follow the game.

"There is so much energy and excitement around Baysox baseball and all of Birdland heading into 2024," Baysox General Manager Brian Shallcross said. "Our staff has worked hard to put together a great promotional schedule and we can't wait to welcome our fans back to Prince George's Stadium for the start of the season."

The Baysox are adding two new weekly promotions to their 2024 slate. Every Friday will be a "Gotta Have Faith Friday." You Gotta Have Faith in the Baysox! If the Baysox win, all fans will receive a $10 box ticket voucher for a future Sunday - Thursday 2024 regular season game as they exit Prince George's Stadium.

And Sunday's will be "Sunday Family FunDay" presented by KidStrong. Fans will be able to play catch on the field before every Sunday game, get autographs from select Baysox players and staff, enjoy special kids tailored events throughout the season and all fans can run the bases following the game. Gates will open 90 minutes prior to every Baysox Sunday home game.

There are a slew of can't miss giveaways in 2024. Included are three bobblehead giveaways to the first 750 fans ages 13 and up. Sunday, May 5th will be an Anthony Santander Copa Bobble, Sunday, June 23rd will be an Adley Rutschman / Grayson Rodriguez dual bobblehead and Sunday, August 4th will be a Gunnar Henderson bobblehead featuring Gunnar sliding headlong into a base.

Sunday, April 21st the first 750 fans ages 13 and up will get a Baysox Knit Cap Beenie Giveaway. Saturday, July 20th will be our 2nd annual Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway to the first 750 fans ages 13 and older. And Sunday, July 21st the first 500 fans ages 3-12 will get a Kids Hero Cape to name just a few.

Below is a full listing of the 2024 Baysox Promotional Schedule...

April

FRI 5 - Fireworks & Opening Night! Magnet Schedule Giveaway (all fans) sponsored by Steamfitters UA Local 602. Gotta Have Faith Friday: Have faith in the Baysox! If the Baysox win, you get a voucher for a half-priced box seat ticket for any Sunday-Thursday game. Read & Hit a Home Run Night (PG, MONT, & SoMD Co.) sponsored by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union.

SAT 6 - Fireworks & Read & Hit a Home Run Night (PG, MONT, & SoMD Co.) sponsored by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union.

SUN 7 - Bark in the Park: Bring your leashed pup to the park for Sunday funday! Interactive exhibits/vendors and a dog adoption event sponsored by Oxi Fresh Baltimore. (Dogs must be leashed w/ proper vaccination tags). Dog Toy Giveaway(first 500 fans ages 13+). Spring Egg Huntprior to the game! (Special Ticket Purchase Required**) Sunday Family Fun Day: Come early and play catch in the outfield grass, get autographs from Baysox players, and all fans run bases postgame! Sponsored by KidStrong!

TUE 16 - Military Appreciation Night: Half-price box seat ticket w/ proof of military service (buy tix @ Box Office).

WED 17 - Baseball in Education/STEM Day (11:05 am game) sponsored by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union.

THU 18 - Baysox LIVE Happy Hour: Live music & beer specials from 5:00 - 6:30 pm sponsored by Bud Light.

FRI 19 - Glow in the Park: Glow in the Dark Light Up Item Giveaway (first 750 fans) & post-game light show! Gotta Have Faith Friday: Have faith in the Baysox! If the Baysox win, you get a voucher for a half-priced box seat ticket for any Sunday-Thursday game. Read & Hit a Home Run Night (PG, MONT, & SoMD Co.) sponsored by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union.

SAT 20 - Fireworks & Tribute to the Negro Leagues: Celebrate the history of baseball's Negro Leagues w/ former Negro League players, exhibits, and more! Read & Hit a Home Run Night (PG, MONT, & SoMD Co.) sponsored by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union.

SUN 21 - Meet the Team: Autograph and photo session w/ players from 11:30am-12:00pm. Knit Beanie Giveaway(first 750 fans 13+). Sunday Family Fun Day: Come early and play catch in the outfield grass, get autographs from Baysox players, and all fans run bases postgame! Sponsored by KidStrong!

TUE 30 - Sip and Paint:Enjoy step by step instruction from a temperature-controlled suite to create your very own baseball themed masterpiece and receive $10 in Baysox Bucks! Military Appreciation Night: Half-price box seat ticket w/ proof of military service (buy tix @ Box Office).

May

WED 1 - Baseball in Education/STEM Day (11:05 am game) sponsored by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union.

THU 2 - Baysox LIVE Happy Hour: Live music & beer specials from 5:00 - 6:30 pm sponsored by Bud Light.

FRI 3 - Gotta Have Faith Friday: Have faith in the Baysox! If the Baysox win, you get a voucher for a half-priced box seat ticket for any Sunday-Thursday game. Glow in the Park: Glow in the Dark Light Up Item Giveaway (first 750 fans) & Post-Game Light Show! Designed Read & Hit a Home Run Night (PG, MONT, & SoMD Co.) sponsored by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union. Baysox Game Worn Student Designed Online Jersey Auctionbenefiting Old Mill Middle School South.

SAT 4 - Fireworks & Unicorn & Dragons Night: It's a magical day at Prince George's Stadium celebrating the mythical creatures of unicorns and dragons! Unicorn or Dragon Headband Giveaway (first 500 fans ages 3-13). Read & Hit a Home Run Night (AA, QA & HOW Co.) sponsored by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union.

SUN 5 - Anthony Santander "COPA" Bobblehead Giveaway (first 750 fans 13+) The Cangrejos Fantasmas de Chesapeake take the field for the first time in 2024 for a Cinco de Mayo celebration sponsored by Chesapeake Employers Insurance. Sunday Family Fun Day: Come early and play catch in the outfield grass, get autographs from Baysox players, and all fans run bases postgame! Sponsored by KidStrong!

TUE 7 - Military Appreciation Night: Half-price box seat ticket w/ proof of military service (buy tix @ Box Office).

WED 8 - College Fair (12:05pm game) Colleges, trade schools, and universities will be on hand. Bring your aspiring college student to discover the perfect destination after high school in this unique college fair setting! Malmo Oat Milkers: The Baysox will become the Malmo Oat Milkers with new caps and jerseys for one day only!

THU 9 - Baysox LIVE Happy Hour: Live music & beer specials from 5:00 - 6:30 pm sponsored by Bud Light

FRI 10 - Fireworks & Sitcom Night: Why have a theme night celebrating one sitcom when you can celebrate them all?! Join us for a night filled with music, videos, and jokes from all your favorite sitcoms! Gotta Have Faith Friday: Have faith in the Baysox! If the Baysox win, you get a voucher for a half-priced box seat ticket for any Sunday-Thursday game. Read & Hit a Home Run Night (AA, QA & HOW Co.) sponsored by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union.

SAT 11 - Fireworks & Deaf and Hard of Hearing Night: Learn signs and help us celebrate the hearing-impaired community! Read & Hit a Home Run Night (AA, QA & HOW Co.) sponsored by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union.

SUN 12 - Mother's Day Celebration: Celebrate Mom w/ a family day at the Baysox! Mother's Day Field of Dreams (Special Ticket Purchase Required**) Sunday Family Fun Day: Come early and play catch in the outfield grass, get autographs from Baysox players and all fans run bases postgame! Sponsored by KidStrong!

TUE 21 - Military Appreciation Night: Half-price box seat ticket w/ proof of military service (buy tix @ Box Office).

WED 22 - Baseball in Education/STEM Day (11:05 am game) sponsored by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union.

THU 23 - Baysox LIVE Happy Hour: Live music & beer specials from 5:00 - 6:30 pm sponsored by Bud Light.

FRI 24 - Gotta Have Faith Friday: Have faith in the Baysox! If the Baysox win, you get a voucher for a half-priced box seat ticket for any Sunday-Thursday game. Glow in the Park: Glow in the Dark Light Up Item Giveaway (first 750 fans) & Post-Game Light Show! Read & Hit a Home Run Night (AA, QA & HOW Co.) Sponsored by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union. "Eras" Band: Join us for a game full of songs written by the woman who has taken over the world this past year!

SAT 25 - Fireworks & 1K Bud Light Beer Run Event: (special ticket purchase required**) Run a race around the field w/ 3 beers w/ this special ticket package! Read & Hit a Home Run Night (AA, QA & HOW Co.) sponsored by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union.

SUN 26 - Bark in the Park: Bring your leashed pup to the park for Sunday Funday! Interactive exhibits/vendors and a dog adoption event sponsored by Oxi Fresh Baltimore! (Dogs must be leashed w/ proper vaccination tags). Dog Toy Giveaway(first 500 fans ages 13+). The Baysox will take the field as the Chesapeake Baysox to celebrate and learn about conservation of the Chesapeake Bay! Game worn Chesapeake Baysox Online Jersey Auctionbenefiting the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. Sunday Family Fun Day: Come early and play catch in the outfield grass, get autographs from Baysox players, and all fans run bases postgame! Sponsored by KidStrong!

June

TUE 4 - Military Appreciation Night: Half-price box seat ticket w/ proof of military service (buy tix @ Box Office).

WED 5 - Woof Wednesday: Bring your four-legged K-9 best friend w/ you to the game! (Dogs must be leashed w/ proper vaccination tags).

THU 6 - Baysox LIVE Happy Hour: Live music & beer specials from 5:00 - 6:30 pm sponsored by Bud Light.

FRI 7 - Fireworks & Anime Night: Come celebrate the Japanese animation phenomenon! Family Camp Out: Purchase a special ticket and bring your family to enjoy a fireworks spectacular after the game, and then camp on the field after the fireworks and enjoy a family movie on the video board! (Special ticket purchase required**) Gotta Have Faith Friday: Have faith in the Baysox! If the Baysox win, you get a voucher for a half-priced box seat ticket for any Sunday-Thursday game. Scouts Night(Special ticket purchase required**).

SAT 8 - Fireworks & Star Wars Night: Meet dozens of Star Wars characters, watch lightsaber Battles, interact w/ exhibits, and more! Baysox game worn Star Wars Online Jersey Auctionbenefiting the Bowie Boys and Girls Club!

SUN 9 - Kids Autograph Day: Kids ages 3-13 will be able to participate in a pregame autograph session on the field from 11:30 - 12pm! RoFest: Kids can enter the ultimate virtual universe from 11:30am - 2:30pm (Special ticket purchase required**). PreK Graduation: Get your child's first diploma from the Baysox as we celebrate your child's upcoming transition to kindergarten! Sunday Family Fun Day: Come early and play catch in the outfield grass, get autographs from Baysox players, and all fans run bases postgame! Sponsored by KidStrong!

TUE 18 - Military Appreciation Night: Half-price box seat ticket w/ proof of military service (Buy Tix @ Box Office) Educator Appreciation Week: Teachers/Educators show their school ID at the Baysox ticket office and receive 2 free tickets to the game, sponsored by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union!

WED 19 - Juneteenth Celebration: Come celebrate our country's second Independence Day with the Baysox. Woof Wednesday: Bring your four-legged K-9 best friend w/ you to the game! (Dogs must be leashed w/ proper vaccination tags.) Educator Appreciation Week: Teachers/educators show your school ID at the Baysox ticket office and receive 2 free tickets to the game, sponsored by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union!

THU 20 - Pride Night: We are inviting the LGBTQ+ community and their allies out to the ballpark for a night of inclusion and celebration to wrap up Pride Month! Baysox LIVE Happy Hour: Live music & beer specials from 5:00 - 6:30 pm sponsored by Bud Light. Educator Appreciation Week: Teachers/educators show their school ID at the Baysox ticket office and receive 2 free tickets to the game, sponsored by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union!

FRI 21 - Fireworks & Don't Discuss Bruno Night: Meet the popular character from the movie where we don't discuss Bruno! The Cangrejos Fantasmas de Chesapeake take the field for a Latin baseball celebration sponsored by Chesapeake Employers Insurance. Daddy Daughter Date Night: Purchase a special ticket package to enjoy a special night out at the park as Daddy and Daughter, sponsored by Cresthill Church (special ticket purchase required**). Gotta Have Faith Friday: Have faith in the Baysox! If the Baysox win, you get a voucher for a half-priced box seat ticket for any Sunday-Thursday game. Educator Appreciation Week: Teachers/educators show your school ID at the Baysox ticket office and receive 2 free tickets to the game, sponsored by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union!

SAT 22 - Fireworks & Knock Cancer Out of the Park: Join us to raise funds, celebrate survivors, create awareness, and remember those who have lost their battle w/ cancer sponsored by Luminis Health.

SUN 23 - Adley Rutschman and Grayson Rodriguez dual Bobblehead Giveaway (first 750 fans 13+). The Bowie Pit Beef will take the field for the first time to pay tribute to the culinary culture of Maryland! Sunday Family Fun Day: Come early and play catch in the outfield grass, get autographs from Baysox players, and all fans run bases postgame! Sponsored by KidStrong!

July

MON 1 - Kids Cheer Free: Free children's ticket w/ purchase of full price box seat ticket (up to 2 free children's ticket per paying adult). Sponsored by Maryland Army National Guard!

TUE 2 - Military Appreciation Night: Half-price box seat ticket w/ proof of military service (buy tix @ Box Office).

WED 3 - Independence Day Celebration w/ the Biggest Fireworks Show of the Season! Baysox Game Worn 4th of July Online Jersey Auctionbenefiting Promise Land Farm

FRI 19 - Fireworks & Baysox Summer Games Night: Attend our Tribute to the Summer Games! Mother/Son Night Out:Purchase a special ticket package to enjoy a special night out at the park as mother and son, sponsored by Cresthill Church (special ticket purchase required**). Gotta Have Faith Friday: Have faith in the Baysox! If the Baysox win, you get a voucher for a half-priced box seat ticket for any Sunday-Thursday game.

SAT 20 - Fireworks & Island Luau Night: Live music from the islands, dance performances, and Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway (first 750 fans 13+)

SUN 21 - Hero's Day: Honor police, fire, & EMS personnel sponsored by Patient First. Game will be followed by a Guns & Hoses Charity Softball Game and Baysox game worn Hero's Online Jersey Auction benefiting the Children's Cancer Foundation. Kids Hero Cape Giveaway(first 500 fans ages 3-12). Sunday Family Fun Day: Come early and play catch in the outfield grass, get autographs from Baysox players, and all fans run bases postgame! Sponsored by KidStrong!

TUE 30 - Military Appreciation Night: Half-price box seat ticket w/ proof of military service (buy tix @ Box Office). Intern Takeover Series #1: Our interns have worked hard all summer to put their own spin on our traditional promotions and create a game you won't want to miss!

WED 31 - Summer Camp Day (12:05 pm game).

August

THU 1 - Baysox LIVE Happy Hour: Live music & beer specials from 5:00 - 6:30 pm sponsored by Bud Light.

FRI 2 - Fireworks & 25th Navy Night: Join the USNA Class of 2027 at this annual patriotic celebration presented by Navy Federal Credit Union. Gotta Have Faith Friday: Have faith in the Baysox! If the Baysox win, you get a voucher for a half-priced box seat ticket for any Sunday-Thursday game.

SAT 3 - Fireworks & Baytober Craft Beer Fest: Special Beer Stein & Craft Beer Package (special ticket purchase required**) for this Maryland themed "Oktoberfest" celebration.

SUN 4 - Area 51 Day: Have an out of this world experience at the park! Gunnar Henderson Bobblehead Giveaway(first 750 fans 13+). Sunday Family Fun Day: Come early and play catch in the outfield grass, get autographs from Baysox players, and all fans run bases postgame! Sponsored by KidStrong!

TUE 6 - Military Appreciation Night: Half-price box seat ticket w/ proof of military service (buy tix @ Box Office). Intern Takeover Series #2: Our interns have worked hard all summer to put their own spin on our traditional promotions and create a game you won't want to miss!

WED 7 - Woof Wednesday: Bring your four-legged K-9 best friend w/ you to the game! (Dogs must be leashed w/ proper vaccination tags.) Intern Takeover Series #3: Our interns have worked hard all summer to put their own spin on our traditional promotions and create a game you won't want to miss!

THU 8 - Baysox LIVE Happy Hour: Live music & beer specials from 5:00 - 6:30 pm sponsored by Bud Light. The Cangrejos Fantasmas de Chesapeake take the field to celebrate the great country of El Salvador sponsored by Chesapeake Employers Insurance.

FRI 9 - Fireworks & Grateful Dead Night: We pay tribute to this legendary band w/ a night filled w/ Grateful Dead music, videos and a Grateful Dead Ticket & T-Shirt Package (special ticket purchase required**). Gotta Have Faith Friday: Have faith in the Baysox! If the Baysox win, you get a voucher for a half-priced box seat ticket for any Sunday-Thursday game.

SAT 10 - Fireworks & Touch A Truck: Dozens of construction, work, and emergency trucks to interact w/ from 4:30 - 6:30 pm. Kids Giveaway(first 500 fans 3-12) sponsored by Miss Utility. Fan Chosen Samuel Basallo Shirsey Giveaway(first 750 fans 13+). You voted on what shirsey you wanted to see this year, now it's time to come and get it! Prince George's Stadium 30th Anniversary: Celebrate 30 years of Baysox baseball in Bowie as the Baysox will wear their jerseys from 1994. Game Worn 30th Anniversary Online JerseyAuction benefiting Autism Speaks

SUN 11 - Pirates and Princess Day: Dress up like your favorite prince, princess, or pirate as Prince George's Stadium becomes your own fairytale castle! Meet your favorite fairytale characters and participate in a costume contest. Back to School Supply Donation: Bring new school supplies to donate and receive a half-priced box seat ticket for any Sunday-Thursday game. School supplies will be donated to _______. Sunday Family Fun Day: Come early and play catch in the outfield grass, get autographs from Baysox players, and all fans run bases postgame! Sponsored by KidStrong!

TUE 20 - Military Appreciation Night: Half-price box seat ticket w/ proof of military service (buy tix @ Box Office).

WED 21 - Woof Wednesday: Bring your four-legged K-9 best friend w/ you to the game! (Dogs must be leashed w/ proper vaccination tags.)

THU 22 - Baysox LIVE Happy Hour: Live music & beer specials from 5:00 - 6:30 pm sponsored by Bud Light

FRI 23 - Sneakerdome Night: Wear your best kicks and come see a specialty sneaker showcase on our concourse! Help us wish a happy birthday to Crofton with our City of Crofton's 60th Anniversary Celebration! Gotta Have Faith Friday: Have faith in the Baysox! If the Baysox win, you get a voucher for a half-priced box seat ticket for any Sunday-Thursday game.

SAT 24 - Fireworks & Pluto Demotion Night: Wait...Pluto is just a dwarf planet? Come on out as we celebrate Pluto and the cosmos! The Bowie Pit Beef will take the field for the final time in 2024 to pay tribute to the culinary culture of Maryland! Baysox game worn Pit Beef Online JerseyAuction benefiting the Hope House Treatment Centers. RHCP Themed Firework Show performed by a live band!

SUN 25 - Straw Beach Hat Giveaway(first 750 fans 13+). Sunday Family Fun Day: Come early and play catch in the outfield grass, get autographs from Baysox players, and all fans run bases postgame! Sponsored by KidStrong!

Sept

TUE 3 - Military Appreciation Night: Half-price box seat ticket w/ proof of military service (buy tix @ Box Office).

WED 4 - Woof Wednesday: Bring your four-legged K-9 best friend w/ you to the game! (Dogs must be leashed w/ proper vaccination tags).

THU 5 - HBCU/Divine Nine Night: Join us while we highlight the history and experience of Historically Black Colleges/Universities and their sororities and fraternities in our community! Free Pizza Night:Celebrate National Cheese Pizza Day with us and have a chance at winning a FREE large pizza from one of many local eateries. Baysox LIVE Happy Hour: Live music & beer specials from 5:00 - 6:30 pm sponsored by Bud Light.

FRI 6 - The Cangrejos Fantasmas de Chesapeake take the field for the final time in 2024 for a Latin baseball celebration w/ local Hispanic churches sponsored by Chesapeake Employers Insurance. Fireworks presented by Chesapeake Employers Insurance Company. Gotta Have Faith Friday: Have faith in the Baysox! If the Baysox win, you get a voucher for a half-priced box seat ticket for any Sunday-Thursday game.

SAT 7 - Fireworks & Circus Night: Aerialists, contortionists, hand balancers, stilt walkers, and more-Oh, my! Join us for the 2nd annual Circus Night for a night to remember!

SUN 8 - Birdland Celebration: One last hurrah of the season to celebrate the future Oriole stars of today! Autographed Photo Giveaway (first 1,000 fans 3+). Get a personally autographed glossy photo of a 2024 Baysox Player! Meet the Team: Autograph and photo session w/ players from 11:30am - 12pm. Sunday Family Fun Day: Come early and play catch in the outfield grass, get autographs from Baysox players, and all fans run bases postgame! Sponsored by KidStrong!

Promotions Subject to Change

**Check out the Promotions Page at Baysox.com for Special Event Information & to order special event tickets and packages, where applicable.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from February 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.