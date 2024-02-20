RubberDucks to Honor Brian Windhorst with Bobblehead on September 14

February 20, 2024 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release







(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks announce the mystery bobblehead giveaway on Sept. 14 will be of Akron native Brian Windhorst. The first 1,000 fans for the RubberDucks 6:05 p.m. game against the Hartford Yard Goats on Sept. 14 will receive a Brian Windhorst bobblehead.

Windhorst, who is an NBA writer and television analyst for ESPN, is a graduate of St. Vincent-St. Mary High School and Kent State University. Windhorst started his career in 2003 as the Cleveland Cavaliers beat writer for the Akron Beacon Journal. He also spent time as a sportswriter for The Plain Dealer before joining ESPN in 2010.

"Brian is a legend in his hometown of Akron, and we are so proud of what he's accomplished as a sports broadcast journalist and television analyst," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "We are excited to give away his bobblehead on Saturday, September 14 and honor his incredible contributions to the sports industry."

Tickets to the Sept. 14 game as well as 2024 Season Ticket and Flex Ticket packages are available now by visiting akronrubberducks.com or by calling 855-97-QUACK.

Guaranteed bobbleheads are also for sale for fans that have purchased a ticket package. Guaranteed bobbleheads start at $25 and can be purchased by calling 330-375-1706.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season at Canal Park begins on Friday, April 5 against the Altoona Curve at 7:05 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from February 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.