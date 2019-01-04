Yard Goats to Hold Dance Team Auditions Tomorrow at Dunkin' Donuts Park

Hartford, Conn- The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, will be hosting Dance Team Auditions tomorrow (Saturday, January 5th) at 9:00 AM at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford. The auditions for the 2019 Hartford Yard Goats Dance Team, who will perform at selected Yard Goats games, will be conducted by Studio8Sixty. Youth dancers ages 10-18 are welcome to try out and no registration is necessary. Participants are asked to please come in sweat pants and sneakers. All media is welcome to cover the event and photo opportunities are permitted.

Participants should enter Dunkin' Donuts Park through the YG Entrance, which is on the corner of Main and Pleasant Streets. The dance team auditions will take place inside the YG Club at the second level of Dunkin' Donuts Park.

What: Hartford Yard Goats Dance Team Auditions

When: Saturday, January 5th (9:00 AM)

Where: Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford

The Yard Goats 2019 home opener will be on Thursday, April 11th at 7:05 PM against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford. Season tickets, ticket packages, hospitality, and group tickets for the 2019 season are now on sale by calling 860-246-GOAT (4628), by visiting online at www.yardgoatsbaseball.com, or in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

