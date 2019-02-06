Yard Goats Release 2019 Promotional Schedule

Hartford, Conn - The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced its 2019 promotional schedule tonight at an invite only event for sponsors and season ticket holders in the YG Club Presented by Frontier at Dunkin' Donuts Park. Several television and radio personalities were part of the program which highlighted the many promotional nights, premium giveaway games and firework shows scheduled at Dunkin' Donuts Park this season. Fans will be treated to 24 Post-Game Fireworks Shows, provided by Atlas Fireworks, who produce and execute the fireworks for the Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots. The Yard Goats will blast off the home schedule with three consecutive Post-Game Firework Shows on Opening Weekend, April 11th-13th. Every Friday and Saturday home game will include a Post-Game Fireworks Show.

In addition to unveiling the new promotional schedule, the Yard Goats also announced that peanuts and Cracker Jack will no longer be sold at Dunkin' Donuts Park in an effort to make the venue more accessible for those with peanut and tree nut allergies.

While many teams throughout professional sports have peanut-free sections, and/or peanut-free games, the Yard Goats are the first to stop selling the common allergen completely at their home venue in order to create a safe environment for individuals with peanut and tree nut allergies.

The promotional schedule is highlighted by the third annual "Whalers Alumni Weekend," which will take place from July 12th through July 14th as the Yard Goats host the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. The Yard Goats will be wearing special hockey style uniforms to pay tribute to the former NHL franchise. Many former Hartford Whalers players will be part of a festive weekend which will include a luncheon, on-field pregame ceremony, Mini Hockey Stick giveaway and autograph session. Many historic Whalers moments and highlights will be shown to the fans on the outfield videoboard. Whalers Alumni Weekend is sponsored by UConn Health. The Yard Goats will also celebrate a weekend for Star Wars fans and have scheduled "Star Wars Weekend" July 26th-27th, which will include the theme of the popular movie playing out at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

The Yard Goats will take a serious role in bringing attention to many causes and community programs. Strike Out Cancer Night (Jefferson Radiology), Pink in the Park (Clemens Place), Pride Night (Seasons Magazine), Power of Ability Night (The Rideshare Company) and Military Appreciation Night will be incorporated into the schedule. The Yard Goats will also honor Hall of Famer Famer Jackie Robinson in a celebration on June 8th and honor Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente (Telemundo CT) in a celebration on August 23rd.

Fans will get the opportunity to see the Yard Goats play with another nickname on "What If Night,"a fun promotion to see what it would be like if the team had a different name. On August 11th, the Yard Goats will play as the Hartford River Hogs, which was one of the finalists in the name-the-team-contest. Special uniform jerseys and hats will be worn by the players during that game. The jerseys will then be autographed and auctioned for charity. "What If Night" is sponsored by NBC Connecticut and Telemundo CT.

The Yard Goats will also play as Los Chivos de Hartford on April 16th, May 17th and July 15th. The name, which translates from Spanish as the Goats of Hartford, is part of Minor League Baseball's Es Divertido Ser Un Fan campaign.

On April 27th, June 7th and August 13th, the Yard Goats will play as the Hartford Steamed Cheeseburgers and wear their specially designed uniform jerseys and hats. The steamed cheeseburger is believed to be invented in Connecticut. Ted's Restaurant, who is famous for serving steamed cheeseburgers since 1959, will be present at the Hartford Neighborhood Flavors Cart with their Steamed Cheeseburgers available for fans to purchase the night of the game.

Some of Minor League Baseball's most popular traveling entertainment acts will be performing at Dunkin' Donuts Park this upcoming season. On Thursday, August 22nd, giant inflatable characters will invade Dunkin' Donuts Park as ZOOperstars visit Hartford. For years, ZOOperstars has ranked at the top of MLB and MiLB promotions, providing great in game entertainment. The unique show features hilarious inflatables with clever names and combines synchronized dance routines, acrobatics, tricks, and comedy for performances that connect with fans of all ages. Zooperstars are sponsored by Full Power Radio.

BirdZerk! Known as "America's Ballpark Prankster," will make his first ever visit to Dunkin' Donuts Park on Thursday, June 6th. The traveling entertainment act will perform throughout the game with his spontaneous, outrageous, cool, and unpredictable behavior. BirdZerk! is known for harassing opposing players, umpires and officials, or funnin' with the crowd, with the lovable jokester's zany antics. He will certainly create a memorable show that Yard Goats fans will always remember!

Besides getting to watch the future stars of the Major Leagues, fans will also be able to take home a Yard Goats collectable at several of the games. The Yard Goats have put together an extensive premium giveaway schedule for the 2019 season. Fans will be handed a Yard Goats souvenir as they enter the gates at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

2019 Premium Giveaway Schedule:

Magnet Schedule (April 11th), Magnet Schedule (April 12th), Magnet Schedule (April 13th), Magnet Schedule (April 14th), Winter Hat (April 15th), Baseball Cap (April 16th), Baseball Cap (April 25th), Baseball Cap (April 29th), Yard Goats Socks (April 30th), Baseball Cap (May 21st), Cell Phone Pop Square (May 28th), Mr. Brendan Rodgers Bobblehead (May 29th), Baseball Cap (June 4th), Challenge Coin (June 5th), Kids Jersey (June 19th), Beach Towel (June 20th), Baseball Cap (July 2nd), Mini Hockey Stick (July 14th), Los Chivos Goat Bobblehead (July 15th), Snow Globe (July 25th), Baseball Cap (August 11th), Calendar (August 15th), Team Card Set (August 25th), 2020 Magnet Schedule (August 26th), 2020 Magnet Schedule (August 27th), 2020 Magnet Schedule (August 28th), 2020 Magnet Schedule (August 29th).

All season long fans have the opportunity to take advantage of promotions such as "Kids Run the Bases" each Sunday game, presented by Harte Nissan & Infiniti, and "Baseball Bingo" each Tuesday game, presented by Hartford Provision Company when all fans can win prizes. The Yard Goats will also have several "Theme Nights" when fans can get creative and play along.

Theme Nights:

Opening Night Celebration (April 11th), Portuguese Heritage Night (April 14th), Most Improved Student Night (April 15th), Los Chivos de Hartford Celebration, Most Improved Student Night (April 16th), Baseball in Education Day (April 17th), Hartford Steamed Cheeseburgers Night, Boy Scout Night (April 27th), Bark in the Park Night (April 29th), Baseball in Education Day (May 1st), Mother's Day Celebration (May 12th), Pink in the Park (May 16th), Los Chivos de Hartford Celebration (May 17th), Military Appreciation Night (May 18th), Mr. Rogers Night (May 29th), Baseball in Education Day (May 30th), Pride Night (June 4th), BirdZerk! Traveling Entertainment Act, Contractor Appreciation Night (June 6th), Hartford Steamed Cheeseburgers Night (June 7th), Jackie Robinson Night (June 8th), Dairy Day (June 9th), Power of Ability Night (June 18th), Kick off to Summer Celebration (June 20th), Brain Awareness Night, Girl Scout Night (June 21st), Organized Labor Night (June 22nd), Junior Fire Marshall Program (June 23rd), Fourth of July Celebration (July 3rd), Teenage Turtles Night (July 11th), Whalers Alumni Weekend (July 12th-14th), Los Chivos de Hartford Celebration (July 15th), Parks & Recreation Day (July 16th and July 17th), Christmas in July (July 25th), Star Wars Weekend (July 26th-27th), New Haven Day (July 28th), Irish Heritage Night (August 2nd), Home Run for Heroes (August 3rd), Jewish Heritage Night (August 4th), Women in Sports Celebration, Strike Out Cancer Night (August 9th), Boy Scout Night (August 10th), What If Night-Hartford River Hogs (August 11th), Hartford Steamed Cheeseburgers Night (August 13th), Back to School Night (August 15th), Roberto Clemente Night (August 23rd), Cystic Fibrosis Night, Faith and Family Night (August 24th), Wizarding Night (August 25th), First Responders Night, Power of Ability Night (August 26th), Pride Night (August 27th), Fan Appreciation Night (August 29th).

