Yard Goats Honored as Nation's Top Double-A Franchise by Baseball America

December 2, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, Conn - The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, has been informed by Baseball America that it has been named the winner of the Double-A Bob Freitas Award in 2021. The popular sports magazine Baseball America has presented the Freitas Award annually since 1989, recognizing the top franchises for their community involvement, long-term business success and consistent operational excellence. This award denoting the best team operators is named after longtime minor league baseball ambassador Bob Freitas. This is the first time that the Yard Goats have been chosen for this prestigious award among all the Double-A teams across America.

"This is a tremendous honor for Baseball America to recognize the Yard Goats," Club President Tim Restall said. "We take great pride in our community and have always felt that we can be so much more than just a baseball team. We share this award with our passionate fan base, partners, and season ticket holders."

The Yard Goats have held many community events at Dunkin' Donuts Park including several vaccination clinics, high school and college graduations, Halloween Trick or Treat event, Harford Police vs Hartford Fire charity softball game, Los Amigos softball championship. ESPN also used Dunkin' Donuts Park to host its "Bark in the Park" telecast on national TV.

"The Freitas Award is our chance to honor the entire operation of a minor league baseball team from the owner and general manager to the ticket taker and clubhouse manager," Baseball America Editor-In-Chief J.J. COOPER said. Hartford has continually impressed by doing everything at a top-notch level, from stadium operations and fan experience to their MiLB.tv broadcast, which ranked No. 1 in 2019."

The Yard Goats led the league in total attendance for the third consecutive season. Over 1.5 million fans have watched baseball at Dunkin' Donuts Park since it opened in 2017. In addition, the Yard Goats became the first minor league club in Connecticut to attract over 400,000 plus fans in consecutive seasons and the fastest minor league team in New England to draw one-million fans.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from December 2, 2021

Yard Goats Honored as Nation's Top Double-A Franchise by Baseball America - Hartford Yard Goats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.