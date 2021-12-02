2022 Flying Squirrels Season Tickets, Flex Plans on Sale Now

RICHMOND, Va. - Full-season and partial-season ticket plans for the 2022 Richmond Flying Squirrels season are now available, the team announced on Thursday. A limited number of 2022 Holiday Packages are also on sale now.

Season ticket plans are available now online at SquirrelsBaseball.com, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

"This time last year we had no schedule, no real indication what our season in 2021, if we had one, would look like," Flying Squirrels CEO Todd "Parney" Parnell said. "Now, for our staff to be diligently preparing for our 69-home-game schedule at The Diamond is a huge win. We could not be more excited about the plans we have to make the 2022 campaign, one for the memory-making record books."

Season ticket membership plans begin at $700 per year and include tickets to all 69 Flying Squirrels home games as well as additional benefits. Full-season ticket members receive access to discounted parking passes, a 20-percent discount at the Squirrels Nest Team Store presented by Retro Brand, a refillable mug with discounted drinks at Flying Squirrels concession stands, invitations to exclusive season ticket member events and much more.

Also available now are Flying Squirrels 2022 Flex Plans with undated ticket vouchers for home games in the 2022 season. Great 8 memberships, which include eight undated ticket vouchers, start at $70. Gold Books, which include 40 undated, field-level ticket vouchers and 10 parking passes are available for $500 per book.

A limited number of 2022 Holiday Packages are also on sale now. Holiday Packages include a 2022 Great 8 book with eight undated, flexible tickets plus an exclusive, limited edition Nutzy Nutcracker T-shirt. Holiday Packages are available here.

The Flying Squirrels open the 2022 season on Friday, April 8 at Bowie. Opening night at The Diamond will be Tuesday, April 12 as the Flying Squirrels host the Altoona Curve. The full 2022 schedule is available here. For more information, visit SquirrelsBaseball.com.

