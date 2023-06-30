Yankees LHP Carlos Rodón Scheduled to Make Rehab Appearance with Renegades on Saturday, July 1

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - New York Yankees LHP Carlos Rodón is scheduled to make a rehab start with the Hudson Valley Renegades on Saturday, July 1, Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced today. The Renegades face the Wilmington Blue Rocks at Heritage Financial Park at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday.

Rodón was signed as a free agent by the New York Yankees on Dec. 21, 2022, and is coming off back-to-back All-Star selections and top six finishes in the Cy Young Award voting in 2021 and '22. He led the National League with 12.0 strikeouts per nine innings and posted a 2.88 ERA in 2022 while pitching for the San Francisco Giants. Since the start of the 2021 season, his 2.67 ERA is the lowest of any pitcher in MLB (min. 250.0 IP).

"We are very excited to welcome one of the best pitchers in baseball to Heritage Financial Park on Saturday night. It will be a treat for our community to see an elite talent like Carlos in their backyard, and we are looking forward to providing him with an amazing playing experience in the Hudson Valley," said Tyson Jeffers, General Manager of the Renegades.

Rodón is slated to become the third player to join the Renegades on a MLB rehab assignment since 2021, joining RHP Luis Severino (2021) and C Ben Rortvedt (2022). In two previous rehab starts with the Double-A Somerset Patriots, Rodón has thrown 7.0 total innings, allowing one run on two hits while walking one and striking out nine.

Renegades All-Time MLB Rehabbers

RHP Doug Waechter (2007)

OF Tommy Pham (2018)

RHP Luis Severino (2021)

C Ben Rortvedt (2022)

Saturday is Luau Night presented by TWC Landscaping & Pools, with a Hawai'ian Shirt Beach Towel giveaway for the first 1,000 fans through the gates. It is also a Saturday Dance Party with live music at the ballpark and a post-game fireworks show. The Renegades will be sporting their 4th of July Weekend jerseys on Saturday, which will be signed by players and auctioned off to benefit the local non-profit organization Guardian Revival, a New York State 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization chartered to revive and preserve the mental health and wellbeing of veterans and first responders - our guardians - at no cost to them.

Tickets starting at $8 are available online at www.hvrenegades.com, and may also be purchased over the phone by calling (845) 838-0094, or in person at the Renegades Ticket Office at Heritage Financial Park.

