Yankees Announce Somerset Patriots Coaching Staff

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees have announced the 2022 coaching staff for the Double-A Somerset Patriots, led by manager Dan Fiorito.

Fiorito enters his sixth season with the Yankees organization and his first as manager of the Patriots. He served as the manager of High-A Hudson Valley during the 2021 season and guided the team to a division best 71-49 record. He is also New York's roving upper-level IF/OF instructor.

"I'm honored to manage the Patriots this upcoming season. Somerset has an incredible reputation and I can't wait to be a part of it all," said Fiorito. "I'm excited to meet our fans and the Somerset community, it's going to be a great season. We're going to have some of the Yankees best talent and future stars take the field. Can't wait for Opening Day and see you all soon!"

He made his managerial debut in 2019 with the GCL Yankees and was slated to manage short-season Single-A Staten Island in 2020 before the season was cancelled due to COVID-19.

The Yonkers, NY native was also a defensive coach for Single-A Charleston (2018) and Rookie-level Pulaski (2017).

Fiorito was signed by the Yankees as a non-drafted free agent in 2012 and played 322 career minor league games over four seasons in the organization.

Pitching coach Gerardo Casadiego will begin his first season in Somerset and 10th in the Yankees organization. He held the same position in Hudson Valley last season, where the Renegade staff ranked second in the High-A East division in strikeouts (1,308, sixth in MiLB) and third in ERA (4.12).

Casadiego was the pitching coach for Pulaski from 2017-2019 and was named to the same position prior to the cancelled 2020 season. In 2017, Pulaski led the Appalachian League with 654 strikeouts and a 10.21 K/9.0IP ratio.

He was also the pitching coach for the DSL Yankees 1(2014-2015) and the DSL Yankees 2 (2016).

The Venezuelan native played 10 minor league seasons for the Montreal Expos, Yankees, Colorado Rockies, and Baltimore Orioles organizations (1999-2004, 2006-2009).

Jacob Hirst will serve as hitting coach in his first season with Somerset and fourth with the Yankees organization. He was the hitting coach for Hudson Valley in 2021, when the Renegades' batters ranked second among High-A East clubs in triples (33) and OBP (.341), third in doubles (217) and fourth in home runs (156), batting average (.255), slugging percentage (.446) and OPS (.787).

The Iowa native served the same role with the GCL Yankees West (2019-2020). He was an assistant coach at Augustana College in Illinois for two seasons (2017-2018).

Defensive Coach Aaron Bossi begins his first season with Somerset after making his coaching debut in the same role with Hudson Valley in 2021.

His prior experience for the organization was assisting rehabbing players at the minor league complex from 2017-2019.

The St. Louis, MO native was signed as a non-drafted free agent by the Yankees on June 24, 2016 as a catcher/infielder. He played in 22 games for the GCL Yankees East in 2016.

Michael Becker begins his 11th season as an athletic trainer in the Yankees organization and first with Somerset. He spent last season at Hudson Valley, after seven seasons with Single-A Tampa (2014-2020).

Becker has also had stops in Single-A Charleston (2013) and short-season Single-A Staten Island (2017).

Ryan Williams returns for his second season as Somerset's strength and conditioning coach and third in the Yankees organization.

Rounding out the staff is clubhouse manager Matt Seletsky (second season), video manager Chris Nyden (first season), and advance scouting analyst Amanda Brady (first season). Milton Miles will serve as visiting clubhouse manager in his fourth season with the Patriots.

