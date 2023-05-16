Y'alls Start Strong, Hang on for Series Opening Victory

FLORENCE, KY - Rookie righthander Nathan Florence's dominant start and several scoring bursts allowed the Florence Y'alls (2-2) to take a 6-4 series opening win over the Joliet Slammers (1-3) on Tuesday night.

Florence jumped ahead quickly with a two-run first inning, courtesy of a Brennan Price sacrifice fly that scored Ray Zuberer and a Jeremiah Burks RBI double that scored Cole Brannen. Armed with a 2-0 lead, Florence saw starter Nathan Florence dominate in his professional debut.

Florence pitched five no-hit innings, walked only one, and struck out nine Joliet hitters. The Y'alls scored three more runs in the fifth off of Joliet starter Tyler Jay and reliever Chandler Brierley, who combined to allow the Y'alls to bat around and grow their lead to 5-0.

Joliet immediately fought back in the top of the sixth and answered with three runs of its own. Three doubles in four batters plated a trio of runs against right-handed Florence reliever Joe Dougherty. Slammers third baseman Matt McGary put an exclamation point on the outburst with a two-out, two-run double.

The Y'alls added one more run on a Marcos Castillo bases-loaded walk that scored Brennan Price in the bottom of the eighth. In the ninth, righthander Cam Pferrer earned his first save of the year and induced a game-ending lineout double play at first base.

In his first game of the season, designated hitter Brennan Price totaled three RBI and finished 3-for-3 at the plate. Outfielder Cole Brannen extended his on-base streak to four games with two walks.

The Y'alls play Game 2 of the series against Joliet on Wednesday, May 17th at 6:31 PM.

