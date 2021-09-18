Y'alls Season Ends in Game Four Loss to Boomers

FLORENCE, Ky. - Trailing by a run after three innings, the Boomers scored three combined runs between the fourth and fifth innings to take a lead that they held the rest of the game to beat the Y'alls 7-5 at Y'alls Ballpark Saturday night. Schaumburg advances to the Frontier League Championship and will face the winner of Washington versus Quebec.

Florence's season ends with a combined 58-41 record. Their 57 wins were the most of any team in the regular season, and they did so in the toughest division in the Frontier League. Three of the top four records in the league belonged to teams in the West Division, yet the Y'alls emerged as division winners.

Despite a three-run first inning for Schaumburg, Florence clawed its way back into the game in similar fashion to many wins over the course of the season. Harrison DiNicola drove in a run in the first inning, Ronnie Allen blasted a home run in the second, and Taylor Bryant and Andres Rios each drove in runs in the third to take a 4-3 lead.

However, the Schaumburg offense was unrelenting all series, and that was no different tonight. The Boomers immediately took the lead again thanks to Chase Dawson and Alec Craig runs batted in in the fifth inning to grab a 5-4 lead. Braxton Davidson homered an inning later, but the Y'alls countered with a Jordan Brower RBI in the home half to keep it at just a one-run deficit. Schaumburg would get an insurance run in the eighth on a Dawson RBI-single to take the winning 7-5 lead.

Leashes were short for all pitchers tonight with so much at stake. Jonaiker Villalobos lasted three innings and gave up three runs for Florence, and Andrew Dean was pulled after two 1/3 innings for Schaumburg. Dean gave up four earned runs. Erik Martinez was the only Boomer relief pitcher out of four to surrender a run, for the Y'alls did not score in the final four innings. Martinez does, however, earn the win. Florence also used four relievers, and Alex Wagner gets hit with the loss after two innings of work and three runs allowed.

Bryant had three hits, two walks, and an RBI in his first action of the series for the Y'alls, who were without All-Star catcher and MVP-candidate Trevor Craport tonight due to an injury. Jose Brizuela had two hits as well. Davidson had two hits and two RBI for the Boomers, and Matt Bottcher and Angelo Gumbs also tallied a multi-hit effort. Clint Hardy hit a home run in the first inning.

The Y'alls have now made the playoffs in three of the past four Frontier League seasons, and they turn their attention to trying to achieve that feat again in 2022 with the hope of delivering the first-ever Frontier League Championship to the Florence organization.

