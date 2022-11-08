Álvarez, Baty Named to MiLB 2022 Double-A All-Star Team

November 8, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are proud to announce that catcher Francisco Álvarez and third basemen Brett Baty were named to Minor League Baseball's 2022 Double-A All-Star Team.

Álvarez, MLB.com's #1 prospect, began the 2022 season with the Rumble Ponies hitting .277 with 18 home runs, 47 RBI, and a .921 OPS in 67 games. In the month of June, Álvarez exploded for 10 home runs and drove in 24 runs. Álvarez also wowed fans by hitting home runs in four of his first six games with Binghamton. The 20-year-old Venezuelan native made his major league debut with the New York Mets on September 30th playing in five games with a home run and an RBI.

Baty recently named the New York Mets 2022 Minor League Player of the Year, began the 2022 season with the Rumble Ponies. The 22-year-old infielder led the Eastern League in batting average (.312), on-base percentage (.406), slugging percentage (.544) and OPS (.950). Baty was named the Eastern League Player of the Month for the month of July after reaching base safely in 21 of 23 contests that month and posting a .365/.435/.688 slashline. During the month of July, Baty led the Eastern League in home runs (8), RBI (27) and OPS (1.123). The third basemen hit 19 home runs and drove in 59 runs in his 89 games with Binghamton. On August 17th, Baty made his major league debut with the New York Mets and became the fifth player in franchise history to homer on his first major league pitch in the Mets 9-7 victory over the Braves. Baty played in 11 major league games and hit two home runs with five RBI.

Season Tickets for the 2023 Season are currently on sale. Fans that place a deposit before November 18th will receive a Limited-Edition Francisco Álvarez Bobblehead. Fans looking to purchase season tickets are encouraged to visit www.BINGRP.com, call (607)-722-3866, or visit the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from November 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.