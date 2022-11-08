2022 Fisher Cat Zach Britton Shines in AFL Fall Stars Game

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Zach Britton, a 2022 member of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, represented the organization in the prestigious Arizona Fall League's Fall Stars Game Sunday.

Britton was Toronto's only prospect in the game and was in the starting lineup playing left field. He hit a double in the second inning and came home to score his team's first run.

Through 14 games with the Salt River Rafters, Britton is 19-for-47 (.404) at the plate with five extra-base hits and 13 RBIs. As of Tuesday, his batting average is the highest in the league and his 1.056 OPS ranks fourth. Britton has been joined on the Salt River roster by other 2022 Fisher Cats Addison Barger, Tanner Morris, and Hagen Danner.

Britton slashed .234/.355/.453 with three home runs in 19 games with New Hampshire after being promoted from High-A Vancouver on July 22. The Batesville, Ind., native was selected by the Blue Jays in the fifth round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of the University of Louisville.

