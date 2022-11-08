MiLB Announces 2022 Double-A League All-Stars and Award Winners

New York City, Nov. 8, 2022 - Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) today announced the league awards and All-Star teams for the three leagues that make up the Double-A classification. Votes were cast by league managers.

EASTERN LEAGUE

Position Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (AVG/OBP/SLG, OPS, HR, RBI)

First Base Quincy Nieporte Erie Detroit .270/.331/.536, .867, 31 HR, 91 RBI

Second Base Connor Norby Bowie Baltimore .298/.389/.571, .960, 17 HR, 46 RBI

Shortstop Ezequiel Tovar Hartford Colorado .318/.386/.545, .932, 15 HR, 57 RBI

Third Base Brett Baty Binghamton New York (NL) .312/.406/.544, .950, 19 HR, 59 RBI

Catcher Francisco Álvarez Binghamton New York (NL) .277/.368/.553, .921, 18 HR, 47 RBI

Outfield Parker Meadows Erie Detroit .275/.354/.466, .820, 16 HR, 51 RBI

Outfield Elijah Dunham Somerset New York (AL) .248/.348/.448, .796, 17 HR, 63 RBI

Outfield George Valera Akron Cleveland .264/.367/.470, .837, 15 HR, 59 RBI

Designated Hitter Andres Chaparro Somerset New York (AL) .289/.369/.594, .963, 19 HR, 52 RBI

Right-Handed Starter Tanner Bibee Akron Cleveland 13 G, 6-1, 1.83 ERA, 81 SO

Left-Handed Starter Joey Cantillo Akron Cleveland 14 G, 4-3, 1.93 ERA, 87 SO

Reliever Carson Coleman Somerset New York (AL) 35 G, 2-3, 2.86 ERA, 15 SV

Manager of the Year Dan Fiorito Somerset New York (AL) 83-53, League champions

Most Valuable Player Quincy Nieporte Erie Detroit .270/.331/.536, .867, 31 HR, 91 RBI

Pitcher of the Year Tanner Bibee Akron Cleveland 13 G, 6-1, 1.83 ERA, 81 SO

Top MLB Prospect Ezequiel Tovar Hartford Colorado .318/.386/.545, .932, 15 HR, 57 RBI

SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Position Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (AVG/OBP/SLG, OPS, HR, RBI)

First Base Troy Johnston Pensacola Miami .292/.360/.450, .810, 10 HR, 49 RBI

Second Base Brett Wisely Montgomery Tampa Bay .274/.371/.460, .831, 15 HR, 56 RBI

Shortstop Lenyn Sosa Birmingham Chicago (AL) .331/.384/.549, .911, 14 HR, 48 RBI

Third Base Jake Slaughter Tennessee Chicago (NL) .293/.389/.534, .923, 20 HR, 68 RBI

Catcher Jakson Reetz Biloxi Milwaukee .281/.392/.636, 1.028, 22 HR, 58 RBI

Outfield Alexander Canario Tennessee Chicago (NL) .248/.329/.552, .881, 24 HR, 61 RBI

Outfield Yonathan Perlaza Tennessee Chicago (NL) .255/.358/.491, .849, 23 HR, 73 RBI

Outfield Kameron Misner Montgomery Tampa Bay .251/.384/.431, .815, 16 HR, 62 RBI

Designated Hitter Niko Hulsizer Montgomery Tampa Bay .279/.367/.557, .924, 18 HR, 56 RBI

Right-Handed Starter Taj Bradley Montgomery Tampa Bay 16 G, 3-1, 1.70 ERA, 88 SO

Left-Handed Starter Jared Shuster Mississippi Atlanta 17 G, 6-7, 2.78 ERA, 106 SO

Reliever Eric Torres Rocket City Los Angeles (AL) 42 G, 2-2, 1.59 ERA, 81 SO

Manager of the Year Andy Schatzley Rocket City Los Angeles (AL) 81-57, Best record in league

Most Valuable Player Jakson Reetz Biloxi Milwaukee .281/.392/.636, 1.028, 22 HR, 58 RBI

Pitcher of the Year Taj Bradley Montgomery Tampa Bay 16 G, 3-1, 1.70 ERA, 88 SO

Top MLB Prospect Taj Bradley Montgomery Tampa Bay 16 G, 3-1, 1.70 ERA, 88 SO

TEXAS LEAGUE

Position Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (AVG/OBP/SLG, OPS, HR, RBI)

First Base Leandro Cedeno Amarillo Arizona .310/.374/.563, .937, 30 HR, 93 RBI

Second Base Edouard Julien Wichita Minnesota .300/.441/.490, .931, 17 HR, 67 RBI

Shortstop Blaze Alexander Amarillo Arizona .306/.388/.539, .927, 17 HR, 54 RBI

Third Base Jordan Walker Springfield St. Louis .306/.388/.510, .898, 19 HR, 68 RBI

Catcher Juan Centeno Amarillo Arizona .302/.349/.514, .863, 14 HR, 58 RBI

Outfield Justin Dirden Corpus Christi Houston .324/.411/.616, 1.027, 20 HR, 73 RBI

Outfield Corbin Carroll Amarillo Arizona .313/.430/.643, 1.073, 16 HR, 39 RBI

Outfield Matt Wallner Wichita Minnesota .299/.436/.597, 1.033, 21 HR, 64 RBI

Designated Hitter Moisés Gómez Springfield St. Louis .321/.401/.705, 1.106, 23 HR, 54 RBI

Right-Handed Starter Taylor Dollard Arkansas Seattle 27 G, 16-2, 2.25 ERA, 131 SO

Left-Handed Starter Kody Funderburk Wichita Minnesota 32 G, 10-5, 2.94 ERA, 103 SO

Reliever Cody Laweryson Wichita Minnesota 19 G, 5-0, 1.06 ERA, 69 SO

Manager of the Year Jared Goedert Frisco Texas 74-63, League champions

Most Valuable Player Moisés Gómez Springfield St. Louis .321/.401/.705, 1.106, 23 HR, 54 RBI

Pitcher of the Year Taylor Dollard Arkansas Seattle 27 G, 16-2, 2.25 ERA, 131 SO

Top MLB Prospect Jordan Walker Springfield St. Louis .306/.388/.510, .898, 19 HR, 68 RBI

