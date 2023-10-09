Wyatt Langford Named September Texas League Player of the Month

FRISCO, Texas - On Monday, Minor League Baseball announced that Frisco RoughRiders outfielder Wyatt Langford was named September Texas League Player of the Month.

Over the month, the Texas Rangers' 2023 first-round pick hit .405 (17-for-42)/.519/.762/1.281 in his 12 games with three doubles, four home runs, 10 RBIs, 11 walks, seven runs scored and a stolen base while striking out just seven times.

Among league players in the month, he finished second in batting average (.405), first in on-base percentage (.519), first in slugging percentage (.762), first in OPS (1.281) while he tied for sixth in hits (17), tied for fifth in homers (four), tied for sixth in RBIs (10) and tied for seventh in walks (11).

Overall between four levels in the minors, he batted .360 (58-for-161)/.480/.677/1.157 between the Arizona Complex League, High-A Hickory, Frisco and Triple-A Round Rock. From August 2nd (when he made his Hickory debut) through the end of the season, he finished third in all of Minor League Baseball with a 1.146 OPS while he was fourth in OBP (.484) and fifth in SLG (.662).

Langford was selected with the fourth-overall selection in the 2023 draft by the Rangers out of the University of Florida. There, he was a Unanimous First Team All-American selection after leading the Gators to the College World Series Championship Finals, where they fell to the LSU Tigers. On the season, the outfielder hit an astounding .373/.471/.746/1.217 with 21 home runs and 57 RBIs over 64 games.

Over his career, he shattered the Florida slugging percentage record by 32 points, slugging .746 over three years. He also became one of three Gators in program history to have back-to-back 20-plus home run seasons, bashing 26 as a sophomore in 2022 and 21 as a junior in 2023.

The Gainesville, Florida native was the first player drafted or signed in 2023 to reach Double-A for the Rangers organization.

