Riverfront Stadium to Host College Football

WICHITA, Kansas - The Wichita Wind Surge will host a KCAC football game on November 4th at Riverfront Stadium. Friends University will take on McPherson College at 1:00 pm.

Tickets are currently on sale. General admission tickets will be $15, with premium seating in the Fidelity Bravely Onward Club available for $60 that also includes a buffet. Tickets are available at windsurge.com.

Riverfront Stadium has a decorated recent history of hosting football games, with the 2021 Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference championship tilt between Garden City and Hutchinson serving as the venue's first-ever football event. The facility hosted several high school games in 2022 and this season will host seven games in addition to the Friends vs. McPherson matchup.

The Friends Falcons are currently 5-1 on the season and the McPherson College Bulldogs are 4-2.

