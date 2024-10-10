RoughRiders Release 2025 Game Times

October 10, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Mark your calendars! The Frisco RoughRiders have released their game times for the 2025 season, beginning with their home opener on Friday, April 4th at 7:05 p.m. against the Corpus Christi Hooks (Houston Astros affiliate).

For those who purchased with the RoughRiders in 2024, hospitality reservations are now available by contacting your Account Representative. If you are interested in reserving a space for please click here.

The RoughRiders are slated to play a 138-game schedule in 2025, which includes 69 home dates at Riders Field. The season kicks off at home from April 4th - 6th versus the Corpus Christi Hooks (Houston Astros affiliate).

The Riders will kick off July 4th week at Riders Field in 2025 against the Arkansas Travelers (a Seattle Mariners affiliate) from July 1st - 3rd, with the first two games being played at 7:05 p.m. and July 3rd starting at 6:35.

Additionally, the Riders will host three Education Days on Tuesday, May 13th (11:05 a.m.); Wednesday, May 14th (12:05 p.m.) and Tuesday, May 20th (11:05 a.m.). Frisco will also host day games on Tuesday, April 29th (12:05 p.m.) and a Camp Day on Tuesday, June 24th (12:05 p.m.).

During the months of April and May, all Tuesday through Thursday home games will begin at 6:35 p.m. - except previously noted day games. Friday and Saturday games will be played at 7:05 p.m. and all Sunday contests will start at 4:05 p.m. (with the exception of Sunday, May 18th and Sunday, May 25th at 6:05 p.m.).

From June through September, Tuesday through Saturday games at Riders Field will start at 7:05 p.m. with Sunday games beginning at 6:05 p.m. The exclusion is the day game on Tuesday, June 24th (12:05 p.m.).

Frisco will both start and end the season at home in 2025.

The RoughRiders South Division opponents include the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Arizona Diamondback affiliate), the Corpus Christi Hooks (Houston Astros affiliate), the Midland RockHounds (Oakland Athletics affiliate) and the San Antonio Missions (San Diego Padres affiliate).

The Texas League North Division is comprised of Arkansas Travelers (Seattle Mariners affiliate), the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals affiliate), the Tulsa Drillers (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate), the Springfield Cardinals (St. Louis Cardinals affiliate) and the Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins affiliate).

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

