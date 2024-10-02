Matchups, Game Times Revealed for 2025 Frisco College Baseball Classic

FRISCO, Texas - Peak Events, LLC, in partnership with the Frisco RoughRiders, is excited to announce game matchups and start times for the 2025 Frisco College Baseball Classic. The event is set to host four of college baseball's top teams: LSU, Nebraska, Kansas State, and Sam Houston State. It will be held Feb. 28-March 2 at Riders Field.

2025 Frisco Classic Schedule:

Friday, Feb. 28

2 p.m. - LSU vs. Kansas State

6 p.m. - Nebraska vs. Sam Houston

Saturday, March 1

Noon - Kansas State vs. Sam Houston

4 p.m. - LSU vs. Nebraska

Sunday, March 2

Noon - Kansas State vs. Nebraska

4 p.m. - Sam Houston vs. LSU

The home team is listed second.

Times listed are in Central Time.

View the full schedule online atfriscoclassic.com/schedule.friscoclassic.com/tickets. Seats are sold as "day tickets," which include both games played on the same day. All reserved and general admission seating sections will increase by $5 on the day of games. Follow the Frisco Classic on X, Instagram, and Facebook at @FriscoClassic to stay up-to-date with news and ticket information.

